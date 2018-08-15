2nd Cyber Security for Maritime Summit 2018 (Singapore, Singapore - November 13-14, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2nd Cyber Security for Maritime Summit 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2nd Cyber Security for Maritime Summit 2018 taking place between 13 - 14 November in Singapore returns bigger and will make Asia's premier networking as well as learning platform for Port Operators, Port Authorities, Maritime Authorities, Marine Terminal Companies, Shipping Companies, Oil & Gas Companies with Offshore Facilities/Terminals to discuss and share insightful experiences on existing and the next-generation of cyber threats to maritime, ports and shipping businesses.

Ever-increasing cyber threats for maritime industry have been proven to disrupt maritime business continuity. Failure to anticipate and prepare for a cyber incident may have significant consequences. Implement risk control processes and defenses, safe back-up & restore procedure as well as to detect and response to cyber incident become the key concern for every Managers/Heads/Chiefs of Information Security/Information Technology.

Key Highlights: Proven Strategies to Support Effective Cyber Threat Detection & Responses for Maritime Industry

Automated Port/Ship Infrastructure Systems & Maritime IOT Management: IDENTIFY the infrastructure security management of your port/ship systems, assets, data, network and capabilities against cyber threats.

Cyber Risk Control Implementation & Measurement: PROTECT your IT systems/Servers/Navigation System with Firewall/iCloud Security System/Network Security Tools to actively block attacks.

Self-Assessment Testing: PROVIDE a risk-based approach and Penetration tests simulating attacks on maritime IT systems.

Remote Access Control, Keyloggers and Password Stealers: IMPLEMENT effective early detection processes and defenses to detect a cyber incident in a timely manner.

Malware & Phishing Attacks: RESPOND & DEVELOP plans to provide resilience and to restore the systems which have been halted due to a cyber incident.

Business Continuity Management: BACK-UP & RECOVER the cyber systems necessary for maritime operations to ensure smooth operations of your ports/terminals/ships.

