2nd Cyber Security for Maritime Summit 2018 (Singapore, Singapore - November 13-14, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2nd
Cyber Security for Maritime Summit 2018" conference has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2nd Cyber Security for Maritime Summit 2018 taking place between 13
- 14 November in Singapore returns bigger and will make Asia's premier
networking as well as learning platform for Port Operators, Port
Authorities, Maritime Authorities, Marine Terminal Companies, Shipping
Companies, Oil & Gas Companies with Offshore Facilities/Terminals to
discuss and share insightful experiences on existing and the
next-generation of cyber threats to maritime, ports and shipping
businesses.
Ever-increasing cyber threats for maritime industry have been proven to
disrupt maritime business continuity. Failure to anticipate and prepare
for a cyber incident may have significant consequences. Implement risk
control processes and defenses, safe back-up & restore procedure as well
as to detect and response to cyber incident become the key concern for
every Managers/Heads/Chiefs of Information Security/Information
Technology.
Key Highlights: Proven Strategies to Support Effective Cyber
Threat Detection & Responses for Maritime Industry
-
Automated Port/Ship Infrastructure Systems & Maritime IOT Management:
IDENTIFY the infrastructure security management of your port/ship
systems, assets, data, network and capabilities against cyber threats.
-
Cyber Risk Control Implementation & Measurement: PROTECT your IT
systems/Servers/Navigation System with Firewall/iCloud Security
System/Network Security Tools to actively block attacks.
-
Self-Assessment Testing: PROVIDE a risk-based approach and Penetration
tests simulating attacks on maritime IT systems.
-
Remote Access Control, Keyloggers and Password Stealers: IMPLEMENT
effective early detection processes and defenses to detect a cyber
incident in a timely manner.
-
Malware & Phishing Attacks: RESPOND & DEVELOP plans to provide
resilience and to restore the systems which have been halted due to a
cyber incident.
-
Business Continuity Management: BACK-UP & RECOVER the cyber systems
necessary for maritime operations to ensure smooth operations of your
ports/terminals/ships.
