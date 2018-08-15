Log in
2nd Transit Oriented Development World Summit 2018 (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - October 30th-31st, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

The "2nd Transit Oriented Development World Summit 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following the success of the Transit Oriented Development Summit Series, taking place between 30 October - 31 October 2018, KL Malaysia, we are proud to announce that the 2nd Transit Oriented Development Summit will return bigger and better as premier networking and learning platform for senior-level decision makers from the Ministries of Transportation, National Development, and Infrastructure, Housing Authorities, Urban Development Authorities, Rail & Transport Operators, Investment firms and City Planners across Asia and globally to discuss and share insightful experience and knowledge on existing successful and future TOD master plans around the region.

The 2nd Transit Oriented Development World Summit 2018 provides a unique insight on how can you enhance TOD strategies within your cities through topics focused around institutional framework on policy ground rules & regulations, successful business model and finance mechanisms, best ways to integrate land use and transport planning, success factors & mixed-use components to foster equitable & sustainable TOD model, best practices of urban design in TOD, pedestrian design for urban mobility and many more!

In addition, more international case studies on the latest project updates & future master plans will be discussed throughout the main summit and workshops to allow you to stay abreast of global trends!

5 Key Benefits of 2nd Attending Transit Oriented Development World Summit 2018:

  • Exploring Institutional Framework of Policy Ground Rules & Regulations that helps to guide development in TOD processes from early planning stage, execution to reporting stage funding issues, location design guidelines, zoning policies, transit system planning and stakeholder engagement policies.
  • Best ways to Integrate Land Use and Transport Planning - Discussing how transport infrastructure and land use spatial planning can be more integrated towards adaptive walkable communities and sustainable transport infrastructure.
  • Selecting Ideal Mixed-Use Components to Foster Equitable & Sustainable TOD - Understand how to identify location efficiency and providing station area master plans and design guidelines that contributed sustainable and equitable TOD projects in urban areas.
  • Exploring Effective Tools and Strategies for Funding and Financing TOD Projects to address the infrastructure funding gap for TOD projects - Building a new and secure partnership with different stakeholders such as government and project developers to maximize profitability in a long term.
  • Extensive Networking Experience - Leverage on this golden opportunity to foster collaboration with government bodies, project developers, and rail and transport operators and strengthen the exchange of information and experience with TOD experts to in achieving a world class TOD!

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/btb6qn/2nd_transit?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
