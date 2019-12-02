2nd Watch Earns VMware Master Services Competency in VMware Cloud on AWS

SEATTLE, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , a leading professional services and managed cloud services company, today announced that it has successfully achieved VMware Master Services Competency. This competency demonstrates that 2nd Watch is committed to helping organizations accelerate digital transformations by leveraging validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.



“We are excited to extend our relationship with VMware, a company that shares our commitment to helping companies use cloud infrastructure to drive growth, innovation, cost savings and digital transformation,” said Chris Resch, EVP at 2nd Watch. “This latest recognition underscores our skills and experience moving VMware workloads to AWS. Since forming an initial partnership with VMware, we have successfully teamed with the company on numerous client engagements.”

“VMware is pleased to recognize 2nd Watch for achieving the VMware Cloud on AWS Master Services Competency,” said Jenni Flinders, vice president and worldwide channel chief, VMware. “This achievement shows customers that partners like 2nd Watch are dedicated, invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies. We value 2nd Watch as a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities.”

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in five specific solution areas.

VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:

Cloud Management and Automation – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

Data Center Virtualization – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.

Digital Workspace – Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners’ deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions.

Network Virtualization – Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.

VMware Cloud on AWS – Designates expertise in the deployment of an integrated cloud solution that delivers an on-demand service enabling customers to run applications across a VMware Cloud Infrastructure environment with access to a broad range of AWS services.

The VMware Partner Network is the framework for collaboration between VMware and its partners, offering a wide range of benefits, training, certifications and rewards. The VMware Partner Network includes a range of programs to meet the needs of a variety of partner expertise. Read more about VMware Partner Network .

In September, 2nd Watch achieved Premier level status in the CloudHealth by VMware partner program. 2nd Watch uses CloudHealth as part of its Cloud Optimization platform, which enables 2nd Watch to manage and analyze cloud spend and usage for its clients. Last year, 2nd Watch launched a service to help VMware customers understand, map and budget a move to VMware Cloud on AWS. The 2nd Watch Solution Accelerator for VMware Cloud on AWS is a four-week engagement during which 2nd Watch will analyze a company’s current VMware environment, outline a plan for running that infrastructure on VMware Cloud on AWS, and execute a pilot of that implementation. 2nd Watch will also provide a cost estimate for moving into production and share best practices regarding the design and operation of future VMware-based infrastructure and applications on VMware Cloud on AWS.

In addition to the Accelerator service, 2nd Watch can provide clients with rapid, large-scale virtual machine migrations between vSphere 5.0+ on-premises and VMware Cloud on AWS environments, without downtime or powering off virtual machines.

2nd Watch offers a comprehensive set of strategic and tactical cloud-related services, such as assessment, design, migration, security and management of IT infrastructure, for customers including Coca-Cola North America, Covanta Energy and Yamaha. 2nd Watch has been recognized by Gartner for the past three years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Service, Worldwide.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of business which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .

