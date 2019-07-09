2nd Watch Launches Onboarding Service for AWS Managed Services

SEATTLE, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , a leader in public cloud managed services, announces a new, multi-part service designed to help companies more quickly and successfully use Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Services (AMS) offering.



AWS Managed Services (AMS) provides companies with access to AWS infrastructure, allowing them to scale their software deployments for customers without increasing resources to manage their operations. The result is a reduction in operational overhead and risk as the company scales up to meet customer demand. The 2nd Watch AMS Onboarding Accelerator service will help clients assess, migrate and operationalize their applications from on-premises infrastructure to AWS. 2nd Watch’s AMS experts support clients through the process of discovery, assessment, planning and execution with consulting, tools and automation to ensure efficient and successful outcomes.

The 2nd Watch AMS Onboarding Accelerator service has two parts. Part one is a four-hour free-of-charge discovery and planning workshop designed to help clients assess whether their environment and workloads are ready for AWS Managed Services. Part two is the actual onboarding acceleration, which includes applications discovery; architecture and infrastructure design; full migration strategy, schedule and execution; operations integration strategy and implementation; AMS landing zone integration; high availability and disaster recovery analysis; automation consulting; definition of roles/responsibilities; project management and progress reports.

“In today’s world, companies are hyper-focused on providing updates, launching services and making it easier for end-users to interface with their applications,” says Chris Resch, EVP at 2nd Watch. “Companies that have not refactored their applications for a SaaS offering on AWS face challenges managing their operations while scaling to meet customer demand. 2nd Watch solves this problem by performing full application discovery and developing an architecture and infrastructure design that matches both AMS structure and the client’s needs. 2nd Watch helps further by establishing a strategy for integrating AMS operations with existing systems and policies.”

Interested parties can schedule their 2nd Watch AMS Onboarding Discovery Workshop here .

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner and a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing managed cloud to enterprises. The company’s subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of business which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. 2nd Watch has more than 400 enterprise workloads under its management and more than 200,000 instances in its managed public cloud. The venture-backed company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com or call 888-317-7920.