Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2nd Watch Launches Onboarding Service for AWS Managed Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 06:01am EDT

SEATTLE, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch, a leader in public cloud managed services, announces a new, multi-part service designed to help companies more quickly and successfully use Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Services (AMS) offering.

AWS Managed Services (AMS) provides companies with access to AWS infrastructure, allowing them to scale their software deployments for customers without increasing resources to manage their operations. The result is a reduction in operational overhead and risk as the company scales up to meet customer demand. The 2nd Watch AMS Onboarding Accelerator service will help clients assess, migrate and operationalize their applications from on-premises infrastructure to AWS. 2nd Watch’s AMS experts support clients through the process of discovery, assessment, planning and execution with consulting, tools and automation to ensure efficient and successful outcomes.

The 2nd Watch AMS Onboarding Accelerator service has two parts. Part one is a four-hour free-of-charge discovery and planning workshop designed to help clients assess whether their environment and workloads are ready for AWS Managed Services. Part two is the actual onboarding acceleration, which includes applications discovery; architecture and infrastructure design; full migration strategy, schedule and execution; operations integration strategy and implementation; AMS landing zone integration; high availability and disaster recovery analysis; automation consulting; definition of roles/responsibilities; project management and progress reports.

“In today’s world, companies are hyper-focused on providing updates, launching services and making it easier for end-users to interface with their applications,” says Chris Resch, EVP at 2nd Watch. “Companies that have not refactored their applications for a SaaS offering on AWS face challenges managing their operations while scaling to meet customer demand. 2nd Watch solves this problem by performing full application discovery and developing an architecture and infrastructure design that matches both AMS structure and the client’s needs. 2nd Watch helps further by establishing a strategy for integrating AMS operations with existing systems and policies.”

Interested parties can schedule their 2nd Watch AMS Onboarding Discovery Workshop here.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner and a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing managed cloud to enterprises. The company’s subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of business which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. 2nd Watch has more than 400 enterprise workloads under its management and more than 200,000 instances in its managed public cloud. The venture-backed company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com or call 888-317-7920.

Media contact:
Kevin Wolf
TGPR
(650) 483-1552
kevin@tgprllc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aUNICREDIT : EIF Pledge EUR50 Million to Social Enterprises in Italy
DJ
06:39aPEPSICO : results beat estimates on demand for sodas, chips
RE
06:39aSOCIAL CAPITAL HEDOSOPHIA : Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public by end-2019
RE
06:38aUNICREDIT AND EIF : EUR 50 million in support of social entrepreneurship in Italy under the EU's EaSI programme
PU
06:38aASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Results Of Annual General Meeting Held On 9 July 2019
PU
06:37aFive banks line up 1.625 billion of debt on Osram takeover
RE
06:37aTRILOGY METALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:33aPEPSICO : results beat estimates on demand for sodas, chips
RE
06:33aPLDT : Gabay Guro welcomes its biggest batch of scholar graduates
PU
06:33aRHI MAGNESITA : External Directorship
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About