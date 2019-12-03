Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2nd Watch helps support AWS Outposts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 02:54pm EST

SEATTLE, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch, a leading professional and managed services company, announced today that it has capabilities to support AWS Outposts, fully managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with Amazon Web Services (AWS)-designed hardware that allow customers to run compute and storage on-premises, while seamlessly connecting to AWS’s broad array of services in the cloud. As an AWS Outposts Partner, 2nd Watch has been trained and vetted in delivering positive customer outcomes at scale through re-architecting complex workloads to run on AWS operations.

There are AWS customers today that have certain workloads that will likely need to remain on-premises for several years, such as applications that are latency sensitive and need to be in close proximity to on-premises assets. These customers want to be able to run AWS compute and storage on-premises, and also easily and seamlessly integrate these workloads with the rest of their applications in the cloud. Until now, customers lacked the same APIs, the same tools, the same hardware, and the same functionality across on-premises and the cloud to deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience. AWS Outposts solves these challenges by delivering racks of AWS compute and storage—the same hardware used in AWS public region datacenters—to bring AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models on-premises.

As an AWS Outposts Partner, 2nd Watch is able to help AWS customers overcome challenges that exist due to managing and supporting infrastructures both on-premises and in cloud environments and delivering positive outcomes at scale. 2nd Watch is a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), offering strategy consulting, assessments, design, migrations, security assessments, and management of IT infrastructure to some of the world’s biggest brands. 2nd Watch has been recognized by Gartner for three consecutive years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. In October, ST Telemedia announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment for a controlling interest in 2nd Watch.

“2nd Watch is proud to support AWS Outposts,” said Jeff Aden, co-founder and EVP at 2nd Watch. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, et al., 26 February 2019. This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of business which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com

Media contact:
Kevin Wolf
TGPR
(650) 483-1552
kevin@tgprllc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:51pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MRCD 2019-PARK
BU
03:50pCANCOM : CANCOM SE capital increase fully placed at EUR 49.70 per new share
EQ
03:49pAMAZON COM : Introduces 'Plug and Play' AI Tools -- Update
DJ
03:49pTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Selected as Launch Partner of New Service from Amazon Web Services
BU
03:48pGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Depositato ricorso di 7Pixel Srl nei confronti di Google LLC per la determinazione del danno causato dalla condotta anti-concorrenziale accertata dalla Commissione europea in data 27 giugno 2017
PU
03:46pBMW of North America Reports November 2019 U.S. Sales.
BU
03:46pPSI Services Acquires Caliper, Grows Talent Management Roster With Leaders in Assessing and Developing High Performing Sales Teams
BU
03:45pProminent Public Finance Attorney Tony Solimine Joins Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer
PR
03:44pShell, Mitsubishi, Trafigura present bids for Ecuador oil contract - minister
RE
03:43pINTUITIVE SURGICAL : HUD Continues Support for Fifteen States and Four U.S. Territories Recovering from Major Disasters
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF raises 1.25 billion euros at 30 years as part of its EMTN ..
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group