2nd quarter of 2018: real earnings continue to grow despite rising inflation

WIESBADEN- The index of nominal earnings in Germany rose by 2.5% in the second quarter of 2018 on the same quarter a year earlier. Consumer prices were up 2.0% in the same period. This was the highest quarter-based inflation rate since the fourth quarter of 2012. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that this corresponds to an increase in real (price-adjusted) earnings of 0.5%.
