2nd quarter of 2018: real earnings continue to grow despite rising inflation

Enlarge picture

WIESBADEN- The index of nominal earnings in Germany rose by 2.5% in the second quarter of 2018 on the same quarter a year earlier. Consumer prices were up 2.0% in the same period. This was the highest quarter-based inflation rate since the fourth quarter of 2012. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that this corresponds to an increase in real (price-adjusted) earnings of 0.5%.

Basic data and long time series are available in tables Gross earnings, weekly working hours (62321-0001) and Indices of agreed earnings, weekly working hours (62231-0001) in the GENESIS-Online database

For further information:

Quarterly earnings survey

tel: +49 (0) 611 / 75 26 96,

contact form

Press release in other language

to the top