$3.1 Bn TV Mounts Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Application - ResearchAndMarkets.com

TV Mounts market is expected to grow US$ 3,194.4 million by 2025 from
US$ 2,653.8 million in 2017
The demand for TV Mounts is largely influenced by number of factors
mainly due to the several advantages offered by TV mounts and rising
living standard of people across the globe. On the basis of type, fixed
wall mount accounted for largest share of the TV mounts market in 2017
in terms of revenue. These mounts are easiest to install and economical
as compared to other TV mounts.
The market for TV mount is fragmented with the presence of several
manufacturers and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to
change during the upcoming years. Majority of the companies in this
market are located in Asia-Pacific region as well as in North America.
Currently, high demand for TV mounts is noticed in developing as well as
developed regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America owing to the
significant growth in residential and commercial construction, robust
economic growth, boom of screen-size upgrades in developed region, and
replacement of CRT TVs with flat-panel TVs in developing regions.
Key Industry Dynamics
Drivers
-
Rising Living Standard of People Has Resulted In Increased Demand For
TV Mounts
-
Several Advantages Offered by TV Mounts Is Propelling the Market Growth
Restraints
-
Availability of Substitute Mechanisms May Restrict the Market Growth
Opportunities
-
Growth of Both Residential As Well As Commercial Construction Sector
In the APAC Region Is Providing Prospective Opportunities To the Market
Future Trends
-
Increase In Demand For Led and LCD TVss In Near Future
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. TV Mounts Market Landscape
4. TV Mounts Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5. TV Mounts Market - Global Market Analysis
6. TV Mount Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Type
7. TV Mount Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Application
8. TV Mounts Market - Geographical Analysis
9. Industry Landscape
10. Competitive Landscape
11. TV Mounts Market, Key Company Profiles
-
The List of Companies:
-
Omnimount
-
Atdec Pty Ltd.
-
Jiangxi Kingsun Industry Co., Ltd.
-
Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd.
-
Highgrade Tech Co. Ltd
-
B-Tech International Ltd.
-
Unicol Engineering
-
VideoSecu
-
Legrand AV Division
-
Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products co., Ltd.
