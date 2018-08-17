$3.1 Bn TV Mounts Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Application - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "TV Mounts Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

TV Mounts market is expected to grow US$ 3,194.4 million by 2025 from US$ 2,653.8 million in 2017

The demand for TV Mounts is largely influenced by number of factors mainly due to the several advantages offered by TV mounts and rising living standard of people across the globe. On the basis of type, fixed wall mount accounted for largest share of the TV mounts market in 2017 in terms of revenue. These mounts are easiest to install and economical as compared to other TV mounts.

The market for TV mount is fragmented with the presence of several manufacturers and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Majority of the companies in this market are located in Asia-Pacific region as well as in North America.

Currently, high demand for TV mounts is noticed in developing as well as developed regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America owing to the significant growth in residential and commercial construction, robust economic growth, boom of screen-size upgrades in developed region, and replacement of CRT TVs with flat-panel TVs in developing regions.

Key Industry Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Living Standard of People Has Resulted In Increased Demand For TV Mounts

Several Advantages Offered by TV Mounts Is Propelling the Market Growth

Restraints

Availability of Substitute Mechanisms May Restrict the Market Growth

Opportunities

Growth of Both Residential As Well As Commercial Construction Sector In the APAC Region Is Providing Prospective Opportunities To the Market

Future Trends

Increase In Demand For Led and LCD TVss In Near Future



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. TV Mounts Market Landscape

4. TV Mounts Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5. TV Mounts Market - Global Market Analysis

6. TV Mount Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Type

7. TV Mount Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Application

8. TV Mounts Market - Geographical Analysis

9. Industry Landscape

10. Competitive Landscape

11. TV Mounts Market, Key Company Profiles

The List of Companies:

Omnimount

Atdec Pty Ltd.

Jiangxi Kingsun Industry Co., Ltd.

Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd.

Highgrade Tech Co. Ltd

B-Tech International Ltd.

Unicol Engineering

VideoSecu

Legrand AV Division

Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products co., Ltd.

