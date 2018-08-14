Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

$3.3 Bn Talc Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 07:52pm CEST

The "Talc Market by Deposit Type (Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite), End-use Industry (Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Ceramics, Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food) and Region (Asia Pacific, North America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global talc market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.68 billion in 2018 to USD 3.35 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2023.

Growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for talc-reinforced polypropylene from the automotive industry, as automotive components made from talc-reinforced polypropylene reduce the weight of vehicles. Lawsuits related to the carcinogenic nature of talcum powder is a restraint in the market. The presence of a number of substitutes for talc is also a factor hindering the growth of the talc market.

The ceramics end-use industry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the talc market from 2018 to 2023. Talc is an excellent thermal shock resistant and fluxing agent; it is used in ceramics to improve the mechanical and optical properties of floor and wall tiles. It is also utilized in the production of large format tiles. Moreover, talc is used to improve the properties of catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters in the automotive ceramics cordierites.

Key players operating in the talc market include Imerys (France), Mondo Minerals (Netherlands), Minerals Technologies (US), IMI Fabi (Italy), Golcha Minerals (India), and Nippon Talc (Japan), among others. These companies focus on enhancing their product portfolios to grow in the talc market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Talc Market, By Deposit Type

7 Talc Market, By End-Use Industry

8 Regional Analysis

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

  • Arihant Minchem
  • Gohar Syndicate
  • Golcha Minerals
  • Guangxi Guilin Longsheng Huamei Talc Development Company
  • Haichen Minchem Co
  • Haicheng Xinda Mining Industry
  • Hayashi Kasei
  • IMI Fabi
  • Imerys
  • Jai Vardhman Khaniz
  • Laizhou Talc Industry Corp
  • Laizhou Yudong Talcum Powder
  • Liaoning Aihai Talc
  • Liaoning Qianhe Talc Group
  • Mazhar Minerals
  • Minerals Technologies
  • Mondo Minerals
  • Nippon Talc
  • Omar Group
  • Sekyung Corporation
  • Shandong Province Pingdu Talc Mining
  • Sibelco
  • Sun Minerals
  • Superior Materials
  • Xilolite

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qqkn85/3_3_bn_talc?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:32pStarVR Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Virtual Reality Headset with Integrated Eye Tracking
GL
08:32pStarVR and Autodesk Bring Break-Through VR to Automotive Design with VRED Optimized for StarVR’s Next-Generation Head Mounted Display
GL
08:32pDais Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook for 2018 and Beyond
GL
08:31pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; MARIFIL MINES LTD.&RSQUO;S (TSX.V : MFM) (OTCQB: MFMLF) San Roque Property Advances Toward Becoming an Economic Mineral Deposit
AQ
08:31pStarVR Unveils the World's Most Advanced Virtual Reality Headset with Integrated Eye Tracking
AQ
08:31pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; PETROTEQ ENERGY INC.&RSQUO;S (TSX.V : PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) Asphalt Ridge Facility and Operations Well-received by Local Community
AQ
08:31pICF INTERNATIONAL : named 2017 Best Advisory Consultancy in China
PU
08:31pPROPHECY DEVELOPMENT : Announces Appointment of New Director and Closing of Private Placement
AQ
08:31pICF INTERNATIONAL : 2016 ICF Wins 16 Telly Awards
PU
08:31pEnergy Services of America Files Quarterly Report
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
2TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
3Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5YY INC (ADR) : YY: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.