$3.3 Bn Talc Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Talc Market by Deposit Type (Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite), End-use Industry (Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Ceramics, Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food) and Region (Asia Pacific, North America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global talc market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.68 billion in 2018 to USD 3.35 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2023.

Growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for talc-reinforced polypropylene from the automotive industry, as automotive components made from talc-reinforced polypropylene reduce the weight of vehicles. Lawsuits related to the carcinogenic nature of talcum powder is a restraint in the market. The presence of a number of substitutes for talc is also a factor hindering the growth of the talc market.

The ceramics end-use industry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the talc market from 2018 to 2023. Talc is an excellent thermal shock resistant and fluxing agent; it is used in ceramics to improve the mechanical and optical properties of floor and wall tiles. It is also utilized in the production of large format tiles. Moreover, talc is used to improve the properties of catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters in the automotive ceramics cordierites.

Key players operating in the talc market include Imerys (France), Mondo Minerals (Netherlands), Minerals Technologies (US), IMI Fabi (Italy), Golcha Minerals (India), and Nippon Talc (Japan), among others. These companies focus on enhancing their product portfolios to grow in the talc market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Talc Market, By Deposit Type

7 Talc Market, By End-Use Industry

8 Regional Analysis

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Arihant Minchem

Gohar Syndicate

Golcha Minerals

Guangxi Guilin Longsheng Huamei Talc Development Company

Haichen Minchem Co

Haicheng Xinda Mining Industry

Hayashi Kasei

IMI Fabi

Imerys

Jai Vardhman Khaniz

Laizhou Talc Industry Corp

Laizhou Yudong Talcum Powder

Liaoning Aihai Talc

Liaoning Qianhe Talc Group

Mazhar Minerals

Minerals Technologies

Mondo Minerals

Nippon Talc

Omar Group

Sekyung Corporation

Shandong Province Pingdu Talc Mining

Sibelco

Sun Minerals

Superior Materials

Xilolite

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qqkn85/3_3_bn_talc?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005631/en/