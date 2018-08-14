$3.3 Bn Talc Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Talc
Market by Deposit Type (Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite), End-use Industry
(Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Ceramics, Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food) and Region (Asia Pacific, North
America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global talc market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.68
billion in 2018 to USD 3.35 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018
to 2023.
Growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for
talc-reinforced polypropylene from the automotive industry, as
automotive components made from talc-reinforced polypropylene reduce the
weight of vehicles. Lawsuits related to the carcinogenic nature of
talcum powder is a restraint in the market. The presence of a number of
substitutes for talc is also a factor hindering the growth of the talc
market.
The ceramics end-use industry segment is projected to be the
fastest-growing end-use industry of the talc market from 2018 to 2023.
Talc is an excellent thermal shock resistant and fluxing agent; it is
used in ceramics to improve the mechanical and optical properties of
floor and wall tiles. It is also utilized in the production of large
format tiles. Moreover, talc is used to improve the properties of
catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters in the automotive
ceramics cordierites.
Key players operating in the talc market include Imerys (France), Mondo
Minerals (Netherlands), Minerals Technologies (US), IMI Fabi (Italy),
Golcha Minerals (India), and Nippon Talc (Japan), among others. These
companies focus on enhancing their product portfolios to grow in the
talc market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Talc Market, By Deposit Type
7 Talc Market, By End-Use Industry
8 Regional Analysis
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
-
Arihant Minchem
-
Gohar Syndicate
-
Golcha Minerals
-
Guangxi Guilin Longsheng Huamei Talc Development Company
-
Haichen Minchem Co
-
Haicheng Xinda Mining Industry
-
Hayashi Kasei
-
IMI Fabi
-
Imerys
-
Jai Vardhman Khaniz
-
Laizhou Talc Industry Corp
-
Laizhou Yudong Talcum Powder
-
Liaoning Aihai Talc
-
Liaoning Qianhe Talc Group
-
Mazhar Minerals
-
Minerals Technologies
-
Mondo Minerals
-
Nippon Talc
-
Omar Group
-
Sekyung Corporation
-
Shandong Province Pingdu Talc Mining
-
Sibelco
-
Sun Minerals
-
Superior Materials
-
Xilolite
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005631/en/