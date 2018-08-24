$3.5 Bn Feed Acidifiers (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Malic Acid) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Feed Acidifiers Market by Type (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Malic Acid), Form (Dry, Liquid), Compound (Blended, Single), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The feed acidifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.50 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The market is driven by the increasing consumption of meat and dairy products, the high threat of diseases in livestock, and the ban on antibiotics in the European Union (EU). The rising prices of feed acidifiers restrain market growth.

The formic acid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Formic acid is a colorless fuming liquid and remains soluble in water in almost all proportions. This characteristic of the acidifier enables its proper mixing in animal feed, thereby allowing consistent feed formulation. While formic acid remains highly efficient in improving ATTD (apparent total tract digestibility) of protein, it also aids in improving feed efficiency. However, excessive usage of formic acid in animal feed could result in an increase in dietary acid levels, thereby reducing palatability and affecting feed intake negatively.

The feed acidifiers market, by livestock, is estimated to be dominated by the poultry segment in 2018. It is also projected to grow at a higher rate through 2023. Poultry meat is universally consumed and, unlike beef and pork, does not pose many religious concerns.

Only part of the mineral requirement of poultry can be met by the natural feedstuffs in their diets resulting in the inclusion of feed supplements such as acidifiers in feed formulations. In poultry feed, acidifiers are widely used as antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) to help improve poultry performance. These acidifiers help in the maintenance of pH levels in the stomachs of poultry, thereby allowing correct activation and functioning of proteolytic enzymes.

