$3.5 Bn Feed Acidifiers (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Malic Acid) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Feed
Acidifiers Market by Type (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid,
Citric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Malic Acid), Form (Dry, Liquid), Compound
(Blended, Single), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture),
and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The feed acidifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.73 billion
in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.50 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of
5.1%.
The market is driven by the increasing consumption of meat and dairy
products, the high threat of diseases in livestock, and the ban on
antibiotics in the European Union (EU). The rising prices of feed
acidifiers restrain market growth.
The formic acid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during
the forecast period. Formic acid is a colorless fuming liquid and
remains soluble in water in almost all proportions. This characteristic
of the acidifier enables its proper mixing in animal feed, thereby
allowing consistent feed formulation. While formic acid remains highly
efficient in improving ATTD (apparent total tract digestibility) of
protein, it also aids in improving feed efficiency. However, excessive
usage of formic acid in animal feed could result in an increase in
dietary acid levels, thereby reducing palatability and affecting feed
intake negatively.
The feed acidifiers market, by livestock, is estimated to be dominated
by the poultry segment in 2018. It is also projected to grow at a higher
rate through 2023. Poultry meat is universally consumed and, unlike beef
and pork, does not pose many religious concerns.
Only part of the mineral requirement of poultry can be met by the
natural feedstuffs in their diets resulting in the inclusion of feed
supplements such as acidifiers in feed formulations. In poultry feed,
acidifiers are widely used as antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) to help
improve poultry performance. These acidifiers help in the maintenance of
pH levels in the stomachs of poultry, thereby allowing correct
activation and functioning of proteolytic enzymes.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Feed Acidifiers Market, By Type
7 Feed Acidifiers Market, By Form
8 Feed Acidifiers Market, By Compound
9 Feed Acidifiers Market, By Livestock
10 Feed Acidifiers Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
BASF SE
-
Yara International ASA
-
Kemin Industries, Inc.
-
Biomin Holding GmbH
-
Kemira Oyj
-
Perstorp Holding AB
-
Novus International, Inc.
-
Corbion NV
-
Impextraco NV
-
Addcon Group GmbH
-
Anpario PLC
-
Peterlabs Holdings Berhad
-
Jefo Nutrition, Inc.
-
Pancosma SA
-
Nutrex NV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nz7lsb/3_5_bn_feed?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005382/en/