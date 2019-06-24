Log in
3,900-Acre Wyoming “Holy Cow Ranch” Neighboring Bighorn National Forest to Auction via Concierge Auctions

06/24/2019 | 03:59pm EDT

A 3,900-acre property located halfway between Yellowstone Park and Mount Rushmore in Sheridan, Wyoming – affectionately known as Holy Cow Ranch – will auction next month via leading global firm Concierge Auctions. The property features five structures including a guest lodge and owner’s residence, a pool with pool house, tennis courts, and miles of Bighorn National Forest frontage. Previously listed for $23.5 million, 43 Rapid Creek Road will auction Without Reserve in cooperation with Bruce Garber, Joe Steger, and Roger St Clair of Century 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. Bidding, which will be held via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, will open July 23rd and close July 26th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005652/en/

Holy Cow Ranch – Sheridan, WY (Photo: Business Wire)

Holy Cow Ranch – Sheridan, WY (Photo: Business Wire)

“The auction of Holy Cow Ranch presents the opportunity to own a truly impressive range of some of North America’s most beautiful landscapes,” said Garber. “With existing structures and endless opportunities for adventure in a tax friendly state, the property is a true western paradise for imagination to run free.”

Located in the shadow of the Bighorn Mountains, the log cabin-style lodges of Holy Cow Ranch offer five guest suites and 10 additional bedrooms, multiple floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces, a spiral staircase, custom millwork, large modern kitchen, hot tub and sauna room, movie theater, and game room with cowboy saloon. Additional structures on the property include an owner’s residence with a dining room, media room, playroom, bar and game room, gym, home office, and study; ranch offices, ranch manager home, two custom homes, and barns.

Outdoor features include 3,900+ acres, a pool with pool house, tennis courts, bass and trout fishing ponds and Rapid Creek, trails for horseback riding and hiking, river irrigation, and miles of frontage along Bighorn National Forest, which has more than 1,200 trails, campgrounds, and picnic areas for exploring. Wildlife native to the property includes trophy whitetail and mule deer, antelope, elk, and upland and song birds.

The property is located 12 miles west of downtown Sheridan, Wyoming’s golf capital, offering three nearby courses. A popular winter destination, the area has an abundance of snowmobile and cross-country ski trails. Downtown Sheridan offers shopping, nightlife, fine dining, and a plethora of historical sites.

For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.


© Business Wire 2019
