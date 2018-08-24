Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3 Biotech Stocks Hitting New Highs in August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 11:23am EDT

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2018 / The Medical sector is one of the sectors to have recorded consistent earnings growth over the last few quarters. Biotech stocks are keeping pace and as economic growth continues to bring strong cash flow into the market, new expansionary means are being taken to become a boon to new opportunities within the sector. Friday 8/24/2018 has seen a strong rally in the markets and that has helped give a boost to several stocks.

GT Biopharma (GTBP) saw its shares climb to highs of $2.10 on Friday morning. The company announced today that it has appointed David Cardino, CPA, MBA as Vice President of Finance. Most recently, Mr. Cardino led the finance and accounting operations of Agensys, Inc., a U.S. based oncology research center of Astellas Pharma, Inc., with a pipeline of naked and antibody-drug conjugated (ADC) therapeutic antibodies directed at a variety of cancer indications, with annual expenses and capital investment in excess of $100M.

Outside of this news, under the terms of an agreement signed earlier this year, a Major Pharmaceutical Company will supply a formulation of their multibillion-dollar, widely prescribed oncology drug, which has been approved for use in several hematologic malignancies to Dr. Vallera to be used in his study related to the company's immuno-oncology products. The initial pre-clinical work performed by Dr. Vallera suggests a much greater effect when OXS-1550 is given in combination with this established oncology drug.

For More Information On GT Biopharma, Click Here

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the collaborative development of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. Shares of the company jumped to highs of $5.81 after opening at $4.50. Since Monday morning's opening bell, the stock has climbed by as much as 45%. The volume also shot up by more than 4 times its trailing 30-day average.

On the company's recent earnings conference call, CEO Scarlett began by handing off to CFO Bloom. She reported on Geron's net loss for the quarter of $6.9 million in contrast to the comparable quarter in 2017 loss of $6.4 million. Geron's Q2, 2018 net reflects $3.2 million of research and development expenses for its share of costs under the collaboration agreement together with $4.2 million of general and administrative expenses.

For More Information On Geron Corporation, Click Here

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCQB: BRTX) joins the list of movers today as shares of the company hit fresh highs of $2.30 on Friday. This is up from this week's lows of $1.03. Earlier this month the company announced that the Journal of Translational Medicine has published the results of the Company's study evaluating the benefits of long-term hypoxic (low oxygen) culturing of human bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (cells used in the Company's product, BRTX-100). The study included data on cell fitness and whole genome expression and discussed its implication on cellular therapies targeting intervertebral discs and its microenvironment.

Francisco Silva, VP of Research and Development commented on these developments, "Based on our research, it is clear that the use of hypoxic cells that are used in our product, BRTX-100, provides substantial benefits as compared to cells that are cultured in normoxic conditions."

For More Information On BioRestorative, Click Here

About marijuanastocks.com

MarijuanaStocks.com is the leading web destination for all things cannabis. Investors can find marijuana-related financial, medical, legal, and social news anytime day or night. Writers are invited to submit cannabis related articles for publication.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. MAPH Enterprises LLC which owns www.MarijuanaStocks.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

MAPH Enterprises LLC, which owns www.MarijuanaStocks.com, may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. MAPH Enterprises LLC, which owns www.MarijuanaStocks.com, may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. Pursuant to an agreement between an affiliate of MAPH Enterprises, LLC, Midam Ventures LLC and GT Biopharma, Midam has been paid $200,000 from the company and ZERO shares of GT Biopharma Inc. for a duration beginning July 16, 2018, and ending August 16, 2018. Midam Ventures has been paid an additional $200k by GT Biopharma and has extended its marketing period through Sept 16, 2018. We may buy or sell additional shares of (GTBP) in the open market at any time, including before, during or after the Website and Information, provide public dissemination of favorable Information.

Contact Information:

pr@marijuanastocks.com

SOURCE: MarijuanaStocks.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES INC 46.00% 2.19 Delayed Quote.-59.46%
GERON CORPORATION 26.46% 5.095 Delayed Quote.131.67%

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pGlobal Cargo Handling Equipment Market Analysis 2017-2018 - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:54pPartnership Grant to Help Educate Business Owners in New Orleans, Louisiana
BU
05:52pBuilders on Canada's coasts brace for new steel protections
RE
05:52pSKY : Clarification re Response Circular
PU
05:52pSECURE MULTI-TENANCY PART 2 : Going Multi-Instance
PU
05:52p2018 Government Innovation Award Winners Announced
GL
05:51pBIO-key International, Inc. Announces Closing of Approximately $2.1 Million Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option
GL
05:49pTERRASCEN : TerrAscend's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Solace Health Inc., Announces Additional Provincial Supply Agreements
AQ
05:48pLIVEWELL CANADA INC. : Publishes White Paper on Cannabidiol (CBD) from Industrial Hemp
AQ
05:48pGap Down Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since May 2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
3THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump's ego, Powell's speech, towards a no-deal Brexit
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks - commission

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.