3 Days of Fashion, Beauty, and Music await you at 2019 Palm Springs Fashion Week hosted at the Riviera Maya Hotel during the first weekend of Coachella
0
04/08/2019 | 07:23pm EDT
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us for this one of a kind runway show April 11th-13th. The talent displayed by a multitude of international designers who will leave nothing to be desired. PS Fashion Weeks runway models will flaunt everything on the catwalk from swimsuits to corsets and couture on our magical suspended runway over a flower covered pool. There will be a variety of petal draped beauty cabana pop-ups, supplied by Trish McEvoy, Mai Salon, for you to explore and fill your glamour fix throughout the event with make-up, hair, nails, and massages.
Musical performances by epic music festival artists and DJs will spin poolside and rock the runway throughout the three-day event.
PS FashionWeek is sponsored and supported in part by FashioNation, Axis Entertainment, Lascana, Peroni, Trish McEvoy, TicketBlox, Riviera Palm Springs, Visit Palm Springs, AVSU, Edica Naturals, Silba Body Skin Care, Holistic Touch Spa, Heal The Water, CBD Works, International School of Beauty, House of Taru, Party with BB, and Coachella Magazine.
When: April 11, 12, 13 Time: Doors open at 4PM Venue Riviera Hotel 1600 North Indian Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
*THURSDAY APRIL 11TH*
DOORS 4PM RED CARPET 5PM
PM ROGER FIGUEROA DIMODA ATELIER TUMBLER AND TIPSY VIN CLANCY W/ SPECIAL UNANNOUNCED GUEST MUSICAL PERFORMANCE BY VALI BLACK TAPE PROJECT PM DJ TESS O’RILEY
*FRIDAY APRIL 12TH* DOORS 3PM RED CARPET 5PM
ROOTS BY BELLA ABIRINA PERFORMANCE CIRONE SWIM PM RICHARD HALLMARQ MUSICAL PERFORMANCES BY *ASHLEY BRINTON * CANDICE CUOCO SPECIAL GUEST DJ
*SATURDAY APRIL 13TH* DOORS 3 PM RED CARPET 5 PM
CORAL CASTILLO WILL FRANCO HOUSE OF GRAYLING PURNELL SIWY DENIM DJ *Joel Mignot* LASCANA GEORGE STYLER JM COUTURE KRYOMAN B2B FRANK NITTY + LIVE APPEARANCE BY ANNIE SOLANGE EC TWINS
Don’t miss your opportunity to participate in an event that’s as unique as it is interactive. Palm Springs Fashion Week, an experience that is shaped and created by you.