3 Days of Fashion, Beauty, and Music await you at 2019 Palm Springs Fashion Week hosted at the Riviera Maya Hotel during the first weekend of Coachella

04/08/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us for this one of a kind runway show April 11th-13th. The talent displayed by a multitude of international designers who will leave nothing to be desired.  PS Fashion Weeks runway models will flaunt everything on the catwalk from swimsuits to corsets and couture on our magical suspended runway over a flower covered pool. There will be a variety of petal draped beauty cabana pop-ups, supplied by Trish McEvoy, Mai Salon, for you to explore and fill your glamour fix throughout the event with make-up, hair, nails, and massages.   

Musical performances by epic music festival artists and DJs will spin poolside and rock the runway throughout the three-day event.

PS FashionWeek is sponsored and supported in part by FashioNation, Axis Entertainment, Lascana, Peroni, Trish McEvoy, TicketBlox, Riviera Palm Springs, Visit Palm Springs, AVSU, Edica Naturals, Silba Body Skin Care, Holistic Touch Spa, Heal The Water, CBD Works, International School of Beauty, House of Taru, Party with BB, and Coachella Magazine.

When:  April 11, 12, 13
Time:   Doors open at 4PM 
Venue  Riviera Hotel 
            1600 North Indian Canyon Drive
             Palm Springs, CA 92262

*THURSDAY APRIL 11TH*

DOORS 4PM
RED CARPET 5PM 

PM ROGER FIGUEROA 
DIMODA ATELIER 
TUMBLER AND TIPSY 
VIN CLANCY W/ SPECIAL UNANNOUNCED GUEST
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE BY VALI 
BLACK TAPE PROJECT 
PM DJ  TESS O’RILEY

*FRIDAY APRIL 12TH*
DOORS 3PM
RED CARPET 5PM

ROOTS BY BELLA 
ABIRINA PERFORMANCE
CIRONE SWIM
PM RICHARD HALLMARQ
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES BY *ASHLEY BRINTON * 
CANDICE CUOCO 
SPECIAL GUEST DJ

*SATURDAY APRIL 13TH*
DOORS 3 PM
RED CARPET 5 PM

CORAL CASTILLO 
WILL FRANCO
HOUSE OF GRAYLING PURNELL
SIWY DENIM 
DJ *Joel Mignot*
LASCANA 
GEORGE STYLER
JM COUTURE
KRYOMAN B2B FRANK NITTY + LIVE APPEARANCE BY ANNIE SOLANGE
EC TWINS

Don’t miss your opportunity to participate in an event that’s as unique as it is interactive. Palm Springs Fashion Week, an experience that is shaped and created by you. 

Tickets can be purchased at www.psfashionweek.com

PR & Media Contact:
Axis Entertainment, Inc
Sarah Miller smiller@axis-entertainment.com
Christie Buzzell  cbuzzell@axis-entertainment.com
T: 310 2762220

