3 Days of Fashion, Beauty, and Music await you at 2019 Palm Springs Fashion Week hosted at the Riviera Maya Hotel during the first weekend of Coachella

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us for this one of a kind runway show April 11th-13th. The talent displayed by a multitude of international designers who will leave nothing to be desired. PS Fashion Weeks runway models will flaunt everything on the catwalk from swimsuits to corsets and couture on our magical suspended runway over a flower covered pool. There will be a variety of petal draped beauty cabana pop-ups, supplied by Trish McEvoy, Mai Salon, for you to explore and fill your glamour fix throughout the event with make-up, hair, nails, and massages.



Musical performances by epic music festival artists and DJs will spin poolside and rock the runway throughout the three-day event.

PS FashionWeek is sponsored and supported in part by FashioNation, Axis Entertainment, Lascana, Peroni, Trish McEvoy, TicketBlox, Riviera Palm Springs, Visit Palm Springs, AVSU, Edica Naturals, Silba Body Skin Care, Holistic Touch Spa, Heal The Water, CBD Works, International School of Beauty, House of Taru, Party with BB, and Coachella Magazine.

When: April 11, 12, 13

Time: Doors open at 4PM

Venue Riviera Hotel

1600 North Indian Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

*THURSDAY APRIL 11TH*

DOORS 4PM

RED CARPET 5PM

PM ROGER FIGUEROA

DIMODA ATELIER

TUMBLER AND TIPSY

VIN CLANCY W/ SPECIAL UNANNOUNCED GUEST

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE BY VALI

BLACK TAPE PROJECT

PM DJ TESS O’RILEY

*FRIDAY APRIL 12TH*

DOORS 3PM

RED CARPET 5PM

ROOTS BY BELLA

ABIRINA PERFORMANCE

CIRONE SWIM

PM RICHARD HALLMARQ

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES BY *ASHLEY BRINTON *

CANDICE CUOCO

SPECIAL GUEST DJ

*SATURDAY APRIL 13TH*

DOORS 3 PM

RED CARPET 5 PM

CORAL CASTILLO

WILL FRANCO

HOUSE OF GRAYLING PURNELL

SIWY DENIM

DJ *Joel Mignot*

LASCANA

GEORGE STYLER

JM COUTURE

KRYOMAN B2B FRANK NITTY + LIVE APPEARANCE BY ANNIE SOLANGE

EC TWINS

Don’t miss your opportunity to participate in an event that’s as unique as it is interactive. Palm Springs Fashion Week, an experience that is shaped and created by you.

Tickets can be purchased at www.psfashionweek.com