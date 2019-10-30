3 Inspiring Success Stories of Companies in the Financial Services Industry | Download Infiniti's Latest Newsletter to Gain Detailed Insights

Infiniti, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the launch of their latest newsletter on the tips to survive the ever-changing financial environment with timely and accurate market insights. This article covers some of the recent success stories that highlight how Infiniti’s services have helped various companies in the financial services industry to overcome barriers to new market entry, identify lucrative investment opportunities, and yield huge profits.

For over 15 years, Infiniti Research has been offering actionable insights and real-time data through various statistical and scientific methods to help numerous companies stay on top of their game. The October-edition of this newsletter provides comprehensive insights on challenges faced by companies in the financial services industry and reasons why businesses must consistently seek new opportunities to boost profitability.

Today, customers demand quick and easy access to services and greater personalization. As such, companies in the financial services industry are under the need to deliver enhanced value while keeping costs low. Also, companies in the financial services industry will need to focus more on enhancing customer experience and profitability. This newsletter, which is now available for free download, unveils how Infiniti’s solutions helped various financial services providers to fine-tune their business strategy and make strategic business decisions.

Realizing Savings of Over $8 Million for a Financial Services Provider with Market Opportunity Analysis

Entering a new market often proves to be extremely challenging for businesses. This is because businesses require a thorough understanding of the market landscape and competitive scenario to succeed in a new or unknown market. One of our clients in the financial services industry faced a similar challenge. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to gather comprehensive insights into the Canadian financial services industry and devise an efficient market expansion plan.

By leveraging our market opportunity assessment, the client was able to review potential barriers to market entry and devise a sound market expansion plan. Additionally, our experts helped the client to set up their office and identify the right partners to support their operations in Canada. Within three years of entering the Canadian financial services industry, the client was able to become one among the top financial services companies and realize savings of over $8 million.

Competitive Landscape Analysis of the US Financial Services Industry

The entry of new players and the proliferation of FinTech organizations are increasing challenges for companies operating in the US financial services industry. Owing to such challenges, keeping a constant watch on competitors is becoming imperative for companies in the financial services industry. Leveraging competitive intelligence solution helps businesses to identify areas where they lack compared to their competitors and identify cost-effective strategies for growth.

A renowned financial services provider wanted help in assessing the competitive landscape and evaluating untapped opportunities in the market. With our expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution, we helped the client to identify their market position in comparison to the top companies in the financial services industry. Additionally, we helped the client to capitalize on profitable market opportunities and beat the market competition.

Risk Analysis Solution Helped a Financial Services Provider to Enhance Operational Efficiency

Financial and operational risks often impact the business operations of companies in the financial services industry. Therefore, it is becoming imperative for companies in the financial services industry to identify the risks in advance and take proactive measures to tackle them. One of our clients in the financial services industry needed help in devising a sound risk management strategy.

With our expertise in offering risk assessment solution, we helped the client to create an effective risk management strategy, curtail losses in market share, and stay prepared to tackle the rising commodity price and liquidity risks. Also, we helped the client to achieve savings of over $4.7 million by helping them enhance operational efficiency.

