3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Close Your Week With A Bang

09/28/2018 | 03:41pm CEST

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2018 / It's no secret that marijuana stocks are capturing a lot of attention lately and because of this, it's no wonder why one of the few cannabis ETFs that track the industry, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), has jumped by more than 30% since March. Alcoholic-beverage maker Constellation Brands' $4 billion investment in Canadian marijuana company Canopy Growth was a big catalyst in recent weeks. This was followed up by a number of other companies like Molson Coors and even Coca-Cola eyeing the cannabis market. Since the Constellation deal, investments in the ETF have doubled according to reports.

According to Grand View Research, ''The global legal marijuana market size was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to legalization in several countries and high demand for both medical and recreational purposes.''

With this new market trend in mind, there are several marijuana stocks that have followed the latest industry move.

Integrated Cannabis Company (ICNAF) (ICAN) has been climbing higher this month as the company has released key announcements on new corporate developments. In fact, this morning Integrated Cannabis Company announced the completion of a Letter Agreement to collaborate on X-SPRAYSTM products for the Canadian market with GTEC Holdings Ltd (TSXV: GTEC) (OTCPK: GGTTF), a Canadian License Producer under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. Over the coming weeks, the companies will engage with their science, marketing, and distribution teams to streamline the logistics of developing and ultimately introducing products to the Canadian marketplace.

This news comes after the company recently completed the signing of a distribution agreement with Empower Clinics Inc. As of August 31, Empower has more than 25,000 patients under care across 15 locations with medical cannabis treatments in Oregon, Washington, and Illinois. In addition, Empower has a historical patient database of more than 120,000 in the two states.

The latest move in shares of Integrated Cannabis has seen the price jump from $0.6698 to a high price of $0.98 on Tuesday. This represents a move of roughly 46%.

For More Information On Integrated Cannabis Company, Click Here

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. As discussed above, the company, along with its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, announced on Thursday that EPIDIOLEX® oral solution has been transferred to Schedule V, the lowest restriction classification, by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). EPIDIOLEX, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 25, 2018 for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age or older, is the first prescription pharmaceutical formulation of highly-purified, plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD), a cannabinoid lacking the high associated with marijuana, and the first in a new category of anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs).

''We are pleased that the DEA has placed EPIDIOLEX in the lowest restriction Schedule because it will help ensure that patients with LGS and Dravet syndrome, two of the most debilitating forms of epilepsy, can access this important new treatment option through their physicians,'' said Justin Gover, GW's Chief Executive Officer. ''With this final step in the regulatory process completed, we are working hard to make EPIDIOLEX available within the next six weeks as we know there is excitement for a standardized version of cannabidiol that has undergone the rigor of controlled clinical trials and been approved by the FDA.''

Shares were up once again during pre-market trading on Friday.

For More Information On GW Pharma, Click Here

MariMed Inc. (OTCQB: MRMD) has also caught attention this week. The company released news this week that it had consummated its strategic investment in Sprout, an all-in-one CRM and marketing software company for marijuana dispensaries and cannabis brands. This completes the previously announced MariMed LOI for investment in Cannabis Venture Partners, the parent company of Sprout.

''The cannabis industry needs a comprehensive software solution which integrates a full-featured CRM engine and platform for marketing, education, and analysis for brands, dispensaries, educators, and researchers,'' said MariMed CEO Robert Fireman. ''The Sprout platform has the foundation for these functions and more. MariMed will work with the Sprout team to make this software the best for the cannabis industry. This product enables MariMed to provide a bundled technology solution for its brands, facilities, and strategic partnerships incorporating both B2B and B2C communications.''

Shares of MariMed are up more than 30% this month.

For More Information On MariMed, Click Here

About marijuanastocks.com

MarijuanaStocks.com is the leading web destination for all things cannabis. Investors can find marijuana-related financial, medical, legal, and social news anytime day or night. Writers are invited to submit cannabis related articles for publication.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. MAPH Enterprises LLC which owns www.MarijuanaStocks.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

MAPH Enterprises LLC, which owns www.MarijuanaStocks.com, may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. MAPH Enterprises LLC, which owns www.MarijuanaStocks.com, may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. Pursuant to an agreement between an affiliate of MAPH Enterprises, LLC (owners of MarijuanaStocks.com), Midam Ventures LLC and Integrated Cannabis Company, Midam is being paid $25,000 per month for a period of 6 months beginning September 4, 2018, and ending March 9, 2019. We own ZERO shares of Integrated Cannabis Company. We may buy or sell additional shares of (ICNAF)/(ICAN) in the open market at any time, including before, during or after the Website and Information, to provide public dissemination of favorable Information about Integrated Cannabis Company. Please click here for full disclaimer

Contact Information:

pr@marijuanastocks.com

SOURCE: MarijuanaStocks.com

MARIMED -2.11% 3.7 Delayed Quote.450.72%

