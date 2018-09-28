3 Marijuana Stocks That Just Hit Fresh Weekly Highs

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2018 / Generating much of the recent hype surrounding the cannabis stock boom is next month's national legalization of adult recreational marijuana in Canada. Among the many pot stocks are medical marijuana providers Canopy Growth (CGC)(WEED) and Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF)(ACB), and medical cannabis distributor Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY).

Investors are looking to take advantage of a new market that saw $8.5 billion in spending on legal cannabis in the U.S. in 2017 and which is expected to increase to $23.4 billion in 2022, according to ArcView Market Research and BDS Analytics.

"You're seeing a lot of money come in on the hype," explained Richard Acosta, CEO of Inception REIT, a Beverly Hills, California, firm that offers real estate-related funding for greenhouses, warehouses and medical labs that are used in the cultivation processes of marijuana and cannabis companies.

With this new market trend in mind, there are several marijuana stocks that have followed the latest industry move.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (LBUY) has seen above average market activity this week. Earlier this month the stock pulled back to lows of $0.55 on September 13. This week, however, shares of Leafbuyer have moved up as high as $0.98 on Tuesday.

The month the company announced a non-binding letter of intent that will be put in place for the acquisition of California-based Greenlight Technologies. Greenlight's technology will support Leafbuyer's customers and allow consumers to pre-order cannabis products via mobile app and pick the orders up in their local store.

Further to new tech developments with the cannabis company, Leafbuyer announced yesterday that it has entered the final development phases of the industry's first large-scale platform based on blockchain technology. Final development is expected to be finished in October. A market launch is expected as soon as December 2018.

Shares of Leafbuyer rallied to highs of $1.73 on Thursday before closing out the session just shy of those 5-month highs at $1.69.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) announced this week that it has executed a distribution and partnership agreement for several products including a sugar-free, energy drink called 'Nitro G'. IGC plans to create a branded, hemp/CBD-infused version of the formulation that addresses market demand for energy drinks with the inclusion of healthy properties derived from hemp including CBD.

''According to a Grand View Research forecast, the global energy drinks market is projected to be almost $85 billion by the year 2025, with non-alcoholic beverage sales expected to account for a significant portion of the market. This represents a unique opportunity for the development and commercialization of a CBD-infused, sugar-free energy beverage,'' stated Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC.

Shares traded sharply higher during pre-market hours on Friday.

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) has taken much of the attention from the cannabis market after shares of the company's stock went on a parabolic run earlier this month. After hitting highs of $300, Tilray shares dropped as low as $97.12 on Monday.

However, after the market closed Monday, the company announced that it has successfully exported medical cannabis from Canada to Australia to distribute to critically ill children. Tilray will distribute its CBD 100 product to three hospitals in the state of Victoria via its wholly-owned subsidiary Tilray Australia New Zealand Pty Ltd. The products are being supplied to Royal Children's Hospital, Monash Children's Hospital and Austin Health with support from the Government of Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria (DHHS), where they will be distributed to children suffering from intractable epilepsy.

Tilray first announced that the company successfully exported medical cannabis products to Victoria in March 2017.

