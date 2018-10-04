3 Pot Stocks Gaining Ground After Latest Announcements

CORAL GABLES, FL, ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2018 / Cannabis stocks could be set for another move. Marijuana industry onlookers have watched, as this latest bull move has been seemingly unstoppable of late. In just 13 days, on Oct. 17, 2018, Canada will become the first industrialized country in the world to legalize recreational cannabis. This will essentially remove the barriers of prohibition and give access to billions of dollars of money to flow into the industry. Knowing that sales are about to begin, investors have been grappling for position in marijuana stocks and take advantage of the growth potential ahead. As we head into the days leading up to this global event, it's important for the markets to pay attention of new developments from companies within the sector.

IntegratedCannabis Company (ICNAF) (ICAN) announced the successful completion and positive results of a controlled trial of its proprietary Sleep product. The controlled 60 patient trial was completed with a renowned pain clinic in Southern California and the results were highly favorable; resulting in improvement in patients' sleep patterns combined with the unexpected, but highly desirable, decrease in the level of pain. The study results have been published in the peer-reviewed journal: International Journal of Pharmacy and Life Sciences (Int. J. of Pharm. Life Sci., Vol. 9:5722-5729).

"The unique formulation of ingredients in the X-SPRAYS? sleep supplement contributed to a significant improvement in sleep quality together with a reduction in daytime sleepiness, pain, and depression, when compared to the control group," said Dr. Clive Spray, CSO of Integrated Cannabis.

Shares traded higher during pre-market hours on Thursday morning.

Namaste Technologies (OTC PINK: NXTTF)(TSX-V: N) recently announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Cannmart Inc. had received its Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations medical cannabis "sales-only" license with no cultivation, which is the first of its kind to be issued by Health Canada. The Sales License represents the most significant milestone in the history of the Company and is the final component of its strategy for Cannmart to become Canada's leading online platform for medical cannabis.

Additionally, Namaste had further announced that the companyy has entered into a letter of engagement with Eight Capital on a "bought deal" basis pursuant to a filing of a short form prospectus, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $3.00 for gross proceeds of $45,000,000. This capital will be used for inventory funding and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Shares continued to rally on Thursday morning, following a brief pullback mid week this week.

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were shaky leading into Thursday's session. The company announced on Wednesday afternoon that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $400 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2023. Tilray also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

Tilray intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, future acquisitions and general corporate purposes, and to repay the approximately $9.1 million existing mortgage related to its facility in Nanaimo, British Columbia.

Despite falling to lows of $135.26 during afterhours trading on Wednesday, shares of Tilray have bounced back during the Thursday open, trading over $150 per share.

