News : Companies

News : Companies
30C/L IS THE MINIMUM FARMERS NEED FOR JUNE MILK

07/13/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

13 Jul 2020

30C/L IS THE MINIMUM FARMERS NEED FOR JUNE MILK

Dairy

IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan today (Monday) said the milk price increases of 1 and 1.48c/l respectively implemented by Lakeland and Glanbia meant farmers would receive at least 30c/l for their June supplies (30c/l and 30.1c/l incl VAT respectively).

This increase, he said, was the minimum farmers needed for their June milk in what is a very challenging year of volatile markets and rising costs, and he urged all other co-ops to follow the Lakeland and Glanbia example.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 16:35:05 UTC
