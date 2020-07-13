13 Jul 2020 30C/L IS THE MINIMUM FARMERS NEED FOR JUNE MILK Dairy

IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan today (Monday) said the milk price increases of 1 and 1.48c/l respectively implemented by Lakeland and Glanbia meant farmers would receive at least 30c/l for their June supplies (30c/l and 30.1c/l incl VAT respectively).

This increase, he said, was the minimum farmers needed for their June milk in what is a very challenging year of volatile markets and rising costs, and he urged all other co-ops to follow the Lakeland and Glanbia example.