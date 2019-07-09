30th Annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Celebrated Storied Alumni and Future All-stars

On Sunday July 7, the 30th annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament wrapped up a full week of games and activities. For the last 30 years, the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament has seen some of the most exciting young players in the world compete in a tournament that has showcased many top NHL draft picks. This year’s tournament, which took place from July 1 to 7 at West Edmonton Mall’s Ice Palace, was no different with 250 players competing on 14 teams to tens of thousands of spectators across last week’s events.

Connecticut Junior Rangers took home The Brick Cup, defeating Team Brick Alberta in sudden death overtime.

Craig Styles, Vice President of Real Estate at The Brick and Tournament Chairman, explains that this event is always a highlight of the summer: “Every year, I have the opportunity to watch tomorrow’s NHL all-stars, and I’m always impressed by the skill and commitment from these young men and women,” says Styles. “This is an experience that these players will carry with them for the rest of their lives. Being a part of these young elite teams is a feat to be admired.”

Several tournament alumni made appearances throughout the week, including a surprise visit from current St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, July 3.

Tournament alumnus and former Edmonton Oiler Mike Comrie recalls, “At that age, it’s the first tournament that I experienced feeling like my dream of playing in the NHL had come true.” He further added, “It’s just so well put together by the volunteers, some of whom have been there since day one. It speaks volumes of how much hard work is going on behind the scenes. I still keep in contact with some of the volunteers.”

Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Shannon Szabados, who was the first-ever female participant in both the Brick Tournament and the Western Hockey League (WHL) reflects, “It was a big part of my career even at that age, and it’s been fun to watch the little guys go through it,” she says. “My coach, Dave Breakwell, had a big influence on me. He still writes to me to this day.”

Former NHL defenseman Kyle Rossiter also remembers when he participated in the tournament, and how that experience helped his hockey career: “I still tell people with pride that I was part of the first ever tournament, and can name a couple of players that played in the NHL from our team,” says Rossiter. “Of all the hockey experiences I have, it’s one of my better memories.”

Comrie, Szabados and Rossiter are not the only NHL and Olympic alumni that the tournament boasts. To date, over 200 former tournament participants have gone on to play in the NHL, which does not include players currently working through the developmental leagues or playing for international teams. This year’s NHL draft boasted 34 Brick Invitational alumni from the 2011 tournament, 10 of whom were drafted in the first 20 including this year’s first overall draft pick Jack Hughes.

