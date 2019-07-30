31 JULY 2019 Quarterly Activities Report - 30 June 2019 Calima Energy Limited ABN: 17 117 227 086 ASX Code: CE1 Calima Energy Limited is an international oil and gas company with more than 72,000 acres of drilling rights prospective for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil andgas play in Canada. 1,616,445,045 fully paid ordinary shares (quoted) Calima is listed on the ASX (ASX:CE1). The principal activity of Calima is investing in oil and gas exploration and production projects internationally. Calima's core asset lies within a liquids-richsweet-spot of the Montney Play in Northeast British Columbia, Canada Calima Energy Limited (ASX: CE1) (Calima or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with the following summary of its activities during the June 2019 quarter. Key Activities and Highlights 55,790,194 Escrowed to 28-8-19 Directors Glenn Whiddon (Chairman) Alan Stein (Managing Director) Jonathan Taylor (Technical Director) Operations Calima's Q2 operations focused on completion and analysis of its drilling campaign that validated the prospectivity of the Montney Formation in the Company's 72,000-acre lease holdings in Northeast British Columbia (Calima Lands). The results of this analysis has led to a significant resource increase for the Calima Land's and confirmed the Lands contain high value liquid hydrocarbons. Neil Hackett (Non-Executive Director) Joint Company Secretary Neil Hackett James Bahen Contact Address: 1A/ 1 Alvan Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Australia Email: admin@calimaenergy.com Telephone: +61 8 6500 3270 Facsimile: +61 8 6500 3275 Web: www.calimaenergy.com Significant Resource Increase for Calima Lands Figure 1 - Map of Calima Lands defining the areas of Prospective (pink) and Contingent (brown) Resources. McDaniel's Best Estimates of total un-risked contingent and prospective resources within the Calima Lands are summarised in Tables 1A/1B and

Figure 1 and these were released to the market subsequent to the end of the quarter (refer to ASX announcement 8 July 2019) 1. 1A Gross Unrisked Contingent Resources 4 (2C) based upon 124 wells over 20,549 acres Gross 904,897 Natural Gas (mmcf) Net after Royalties 730,359 Gross 20,115 Condensate (mbbl) Net after Royalties 16,912 Gross 25,136 Natural Gas Liquids1 (mbbl) Net after Royalties 21,133 Gross 45,251 TOTAL LIQUIDS2 (mbbl) Net after Royalties 38,045 Gross 196.1 TOTAL mmboe3 Net after Royalties 159.8 1B Gross Unrisked Prospective Resources5 (2U) based upon 314 wells over 51,488 acres Gross 2,295,070 Natural Gas (mmcf) Net after Royalties 1,795,581 Gross 51,017 Condensate (mbbl) Net after Royalties 42,355 Gross 63,752 Natural Gas Liquids1 (mbbl) Net after Royalties 52,928 Gross 114,769 TOTAL LIQUIDS2 (mbbl) Net after Royalties 95,283 Gross 497.3 TOTAL mmboe3 Net after Royalties 394.4 Table 1A - Best estimate Unrisked Contingent (2C) Resources and Table 1B - Prospective (2U) Resources of the Calima Lands as estimated by McDaniel & Associates effective 1 July, 2019 Notes to accompany Tables 1A & 1B Natural Gas Liquids refers to the product recovered after processing. Approximately 10 bbl/MMcf of the product recovered after processing is also condensate (C5) see also Note 2. Sum of Condensate and Natural Gas Liquids. Based on Company drilling results public domain data and the results of wells drilled on adjacent land McDaniel estimate that the average condensate to gas ratio for wells in the Calima Lands would be 22.5 bbl/MMcf (wellhead condensate/gas ratio) for the Middle Montney and 17.5bbl/MMcf for the Upper Montney. Additional liquids 25bbl/MMCF would be stripped from the gas upon processing comprising 6 bbl/MMcf of C3, 9 bbl/MMcf of C4, and 10 bbl/MMcf of C5+ (Condensate). Barrels of Oil Equivalent based on 6:1 for Natural Gas, 1:1 for Condensate and C5+, 1:1 for Ethane,1:1 for Propane, 1:1 for Butanes. BOE's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Contingent Resources (2C) - Those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations by application of development projects, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable owing to one or more contingencies. 1 McDaniel & Associates (McDaniel), the leading independent geological consulting firm with extensive experience of the Montney Formation, was commissioned by the Company to prepare an evaluation of the crude oil, natural gas and natural gas products prospective resources of the Calima Lands to 2018 PRMS standards.

Contingencies may include factors such as economic, legal, environmental, political, and regulatory matters, or a lack of markets. Contingent resources are further categorized in accordance with the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub-classified based on project maturity and/or characterized by the economic status. The Contingent Resources (2C) in Tommy Lakes have been sub-classified as a "Development on Hold" as the accumulation is well defined and does represent a viable drilling target. The prospective resources have also been classified using a deterministic method of petroleum reserves estimation having an evaluation date of 1 July 2019. Prospective resources (2U) are the estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) related to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbon. The Prospective Resources (2U) in Tommy Lakes have been sub-classified as a "Prospect" as the accumulation is well defined and does represent a viable drilling target. The prospective resources have also been classified using a deterministic method of petroleum reserves estimation having an evaluation date of 1 July 2019. Pre-Development - A pre-development study is an intermediate step in the development of a project scenario. The amount of information that is available for the reservoir of interest is greater than for a conceptual study. In particular, the petroleum initially in place has been reasonably well defined and the remaining uncertainty lies largely in the recovery factor and the economic viability. Full details of method of preparation, resource classification, methodology, original gas in-place and reservoir parameters resource estimates and qualified petroleum reserves and resources evaluator statement are outlined in the ASX announcement 8 July 2019. Corporate Placement and Rights Issue Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company announced a $12.7 million (before costs) capital raising to be completed by way of a $4 million placement (Placement) and $8.7 million fully underwritten entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) both at $0.018 per share. Petra Capital and Euroz Securities acted as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to the Placement and Entitlement Offer and joint underwriters of the Entitlement Offer. The Company received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors to raise $4 million (before costs) under the placement at $0.018 per share and this has now settled with funds being received by the Company and shares being allotted. The Entitlement Offer provided Eligible Shareholders with the opportunity to acquire 1 new share for every 3 shares held on the Record Date at $0.018 per share, the same price as the Placement, with the Entitlement offer having closed on 29 July 2019. In accordance with the Entitlement Offer timetable, the funds will be received and the shares will be allotted and tradeable by the Company on or around 5 August 2019. Sale of Namibia PEL 90 During the quarter Calima announced that it had entered into a formal sale and purchase agreement to sell its interest in the Namibia PEL 90 license (Block 2813B) to Tullow Namibia Limited (Tullow), a subsidiary of Tullow Oil plc, a leading deep-water operator with an outstanding track record in Africa. The transfer of title contemplated by the agreement is subject to customary Government and partner approvals relating to the assignment of interest and transfer of Operatorship.

Calima will receive US$2 million on completion. Success bonuses totaling US$10 million will be paid in two equal tranches (US$5 million) following the grant of a production license and then upon the commencement of commercial production. Annual General Meeting All resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 30 May 2019 carried on a show of hands. Forward Looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the Company's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "plan", "project", "will", "should", "seek" and similar words or expressions containing same. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views and assumptions with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are subject to a variety of unpredictable risks, uncertainties, and other unknowns. Actual and future results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict. These include, but are not limited to, risks or uncertainties associated with the discovery and development of oil and natural gas reserves, cash flows and liquidity, business and financial strategy, budget, projections and operating results, oil and natural gas prices, amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures, including future development costs, availability and terms of capital and general economic and business conditions. Given these uncertainties, no one should place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements attributable to Calima, or any of its affiliates or persons acting on its behalf. Although every effort has been made to ensure this release sets forth a fair and accurate view, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For further information visit www.calimaenergy.comor contact: Alan Stein Jonathan Taylor Glenn Whiddon Managing Director Technical Director Chairman E: astein@calimaenergy.com E: jtaylor@calimaenergy.com E: glenn@lagral.com T: +61 8 6500 3270 T+ 44 77391 77805 T: +61 0 410 612 920 About Calima Energy Calima Energy Limited (ASX: CE1) is an international oil and gas company with more than 72,000 acres of drilling rights prospective for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada. Calima's neighbours in the Montney play include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and PETRONAS, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.

Appendix One - Schedule of Interest in Tenements and Capital Structure COUNTRY BLOCK ID LOCATION WORKING INTEREST CANADA 65276 Onshore 100% CANADA 65277 Onshore 100% CANADA 65350 Onshore 100% CANADA 65355 Onshore 100% CANADA 65391 Onshore 100% CANADA 65393 Onshore 100% CANADA 65450 Onshore 100% CANADA 65452 Onshore 100% CANADA 65454 Onshore 100% CANADA 65537 Onshore 100% CANADA 65539 Onshore 100% CANADA 65556 Onshore 100% CANADA 65557 Onshore 100% CANADA 65558 Onshore 100% CANADA 65559 Onshore 100% CANADA 65591 Onshore 100% CANADA 65635 Onshore 100% CANADA 65636 Onshore 100% CANADA 65659 Onshore 100% CANADA 65662 Onshore 100% CANADA 65663 Onshore 100% CANADA 65691 Onshore 100% CANADA 65733 Onshore 100% CANADA 65735 Onshore 100% CANADA 66255 Onshore 100% CANADA 66256 Onshore 100% CANADA 66312 Onshore 100% CANADA 66313 Onshore 100% CANADA 66338 Onshore 100% CANADA 66386 Onshore 100% CANADA 66419 Onshore 100% CANADA 66420 Onshore 100% CANADA 66421 Onshore 100% CANADA 66422 Onshore 100% CANADA 66440 Onshore 100% CANADA 66441 Onshore 100% CANADA 66442 Onshore 100% CANADA 66443 Onshore 100% CANADA 66479 Onshore 100% CANADA 66480 Onshore 100% CANADA 66481 Onshore 100% CANADA 66515 Onshore 100% CANADA 66550 Onshore 100% CANADA 66581 Onshore 100% WESTERN SAHARA Daora Offshore 50% WESTERN SAHARA Haouza Offshore 50% WESTERN SAHARA Mahbes Offshore 50% WESTERN SAHARA Mijek Offshore 50% NAMIBIA 2813B Offshore 56%

