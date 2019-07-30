31 July 2019: Quarterly Cashflow Report

1 March quarter 2019 included ~$3.7M of prepaid exploration expenditure paid into Calima's in country management company's (CWL Energy Management Ltd) trust account for exploration expenditure incurred in the June quarter 2019.

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

2 As announced on 1 July 2019, the company is in the process of finalising a $12.7 million (before costs) captial raising by way of a $4 million (before costs) placement which settled on 5 July 2019 and a $8.7 million (before costs) fully underwritten entttlement offer which settles on or around 5 August 2019.

Director fees and director consulting fees paid during the period. Payment are net of GST

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their Current quarter associates $A'000 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 126 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Consulting fees paid to a related entity during the period. Payments are net of GST

8. Financing facilities available Total facility amount Amount drawn at Add notes as necessary for an at quarter end quarter end understanding of the position $A'000 $A'000 8.1 Loan facilities 1,063 1,063 8.2 Credit standby arrangements - - 8.3 Other (please specify) - -

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

On 20 March 2019 the Company forward sold CAD1,200,000 of net production revenue from the Paradise well for the consideration of CAD1,000,000 to be received immediately. Calima owns 100% of the Paradise well (Official designation; Boundary 5- 1-86-1500/11-01-08615W6/0), located 40 kilometeres to the northeast of Fort St John and 180 km to the southeast of the Company's extensive Montney interests in northeast British Columbia. The forward sale facility will be repaid monthly from net well production payments over a period of 36 months. In the event of there being any shortfall the lender can require repayment of the outstanding balance in cash or, subject to shareholder approval, shares (at the 20 day VWAP prior to such election). Within the last 6 months of the facility, or earlier if the loan amount has been repaid the lender has the right to acquire the Paradise well.

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Exploration and evaluation 9,5003 9.2 Development - 9.3 Production - 9.4 Staff costs 15 9.5 Administration and corporate costs 475 9.6 Other (provide details if material) - 9.7 Total estimated cash outflows 9,9904

The majority of this balance reflects the remaining drilling costs from the 2019 Montney drill program and resource work As announced on 1 July 2019, the company is in the process of finalising a $12.7 million (before costs) captial raising by way of a $4 million (before costs) placement which settled on 5 July 2019 and a $8.7 million (before costs) fully underwritten entttlement offer which settles on or around 5 August 2019.