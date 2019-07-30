|
31 July 2019: Quarterly Cashflow Report
07/30/2019 | 10:00pm EDT
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
+Rule 5.5
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly report
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16
Name of entity
Calima Energy Limited
|
ABN
|
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
|
17 117 227 086
|
30 June 2019
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date
|
$A'000
|
(6 months)
|
|
$A'000
|
1.
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
1.1
|
Receipts from customers
|
66
|
159
|
1.2
|
Payments for
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
exploration & evaluation
|
(5,246)1
|
(21,224)
|
|
(b)
|
development
|
-
|
-
|
|
(c)
|
production
|
-
|
-
|
|
(d)
|
staff costs
|
(25)
|
(49)
|
|
(e) administration and corporate costs
|
(497)
|
(962)
|
1.3
|
Dividends received (see note 3)
|
-
|
-
|
1.4
|
Interest received
|
4
|
9
|
1.5
|
Interest and other costs of finance paid
|
-
|
-
|
1.6
|
Income taxes paid
|
-
|
-
|
1.7
|
Research and development refunds
|
-
|
-
|
1.8
|
Other (provide details if material)
|
149
|
218
|
1.9
|
Net cash from / (used in) operating
|
(5,549)
|
(21,849)
|
|
activities
|
|
1 March quarter 2019 included ~$3.7M of prepaid exploration expenditure paid into Calima's in country management company's (CWL Energy Management Ltd) trust account for exploration expenditure incurred in the June quarter 2019.
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
|
|
1 September 2016
|
Page 1
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date
|
$A'000
|
(6 months)
|
|
$A'000
|
2.
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
2.1
|
Payments to acquire:
|
|
|
|
(a) property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
(3)
|
|
(b)
|
tenements (see item 10)
|
-
|
-
|
|
(c)
|
investments
|
-
|
-
|
|
(d)
|
other non-current assets
|
-
|
-
|
2.2
|
Proceeds from the disposal of:
|
|
|
|
(a) property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
|
(b)
|
tenements (see item 10)
|
-
|
-
|
|
(c)
|
investments
|
-
|
-
|
|
(d)
|
other non-current assets
|
-
|
-
|
2.3
|
Cash flows from loans to other entities
|
-
|
-
|
2.4
|
Dividends received (see note 3)
|
-
|
-
|
2.5
|
Other - Proceeds from TMKM and TSVM
|
-
|
-
|
|
acqusitition
|
|
|
2.6
|
Net cash from / (used in) investing
|
-
|
(3)
|
|
activities
|
|
|
3.
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
3.1
|
Proceeds from issues of shares
|
-
|
-
|
3.2
|
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
|
-
|
-
|
3.3
|
Proceeds from exercise of share options
|
-
|
-
|
3.4
|
Transaction costs related to issues of
|
-
|
-
|
|
shares, convertible notes or options
|
|
|
3.5
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
-
|
1,063
|
3.6
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
(21)
|
(21)
|
3.7
|
Transaction costs related to loans and
|
-
|
-
|
|
borrowings
|
|
|
3.8
|
Dividends paid
|
-
|
-
|
3.9
|
Other (provide details if material)
|
-
|
-
|
3.10
|
Net cash from / (used in) financing
|
(21)
|
1,042
|
|
activities
|
|
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
|
|
period
|
6,353
|
21,472
|
4.2
|
Net cash from / (used in) operating
|
(5,549)
|
(21,849)
|
|
activities (item 1.9 above)
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
|
|
|
1 September 2016
|
|
Page 2
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date
|
$A'000
|
(6 months)
|
|
$A'000
|
4.3
|
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|
-
|
(3)
|
|
(item 2.6 above)
|
|
|
4.4
|
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|
(21)
|
1,042
|
|
(item 3.10 above)
|
|
|
4.5
|
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
|
30
|
151
|
|
cash held
|
|
|
4.6
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
|
8132
|
813
|
|
period
|
|
|
5.
|
Reconciliation of cash and cash
|
Current quarter
|
Previous quarter
|
|
equivalents
|
$A'000
|
$A'000
|
|
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
|
|
|
|
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
|
|
|
|
related items in the accounts
|
|
|
5.1
|
Bank balances
|
813
|
6,353
|
5.2
|
Call deposits
|
-
|
-
|
5.3
|
Bank overdrafts
|
-
|
-
|
5.4
|
Other (Office lease guarentee)
|
-
|
-
|
5.5
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
|
8132
|
6,353
|
|
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
|
|
|
6.
|
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
|
Current quarter
|
|
|
|
$A'000
|
6.1
|
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
|
120
|
6.2
|
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
|
-
|
|
in item 2.3
|
|
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
Director fees and director consulting fees paid during the period. Payment are net of GST
2 As announced on 1 July 2019, the company is in the process of finalising a $12.7 million (before costs) captial raising by way of a $4 million (before costs) placement which settled on 5 July 2019 and a $8.7 million (before costs) fully underwritten entttlement offer which settles on or around 5 August 2019.
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
|
|
1 September 2016
|
Page 3
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
|
7.
|
Payments to related entities of the entity and their
|
Current quarter
|
|
associates
|
$A'000
|
7.1
|
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
|
126
|
7.2
|
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
|
-
|
|
in item 2.3
|
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
Consulting fees paid to a related entity during the period. Payments are net of GST
|
8.
|
Financing facilities available
|
Total facility amount
|
Amount drawn at
|
|
Add notes as necessary for an
|
at quarter end
|
quarter end
|
|
understanding of the position
|
$A'000
|
$A'000
|
8.1
|
Loan facilities
|
1,063
|
1,063
|
8.2
|
Credit standby arrangements
|
-
|
-
|
8.3
|
Other (please specify)
|
-
|
-
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
On 20 March 2019 the Company forward sold CAD1,200,000 of net production revenue from the Paradise well for the consideration of CAD1,000,000 to be received immediately. Calima owns 100% of the Paradise well (Official designation; Boundary 5- 1-86-1500/11-01-08615W6/0), located 40 kilometeres to the northeast of Fort St John and 180 km to the southeast of the Company's extensive Montney interests in northeast British Columbia. The forward sale facility will be repaid monthly from net well production payments over a period of 36 months. In the event of there being any shortfall the lender can require repayment of the outstanding balance in cash or, subject to shareholder approval, shares (at the 20 day VWAP prior to such election). Within the last 6 months of the facility, or earlier if the loan amount has been repaid the lender has the right to acquire the Paradise well.
|
9.
|
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
|
$A'000
|
9.1
|
Exploration and evaluation
|
9,5003
|
9.2
|
Development
|
-
|
9.3
|
Production
|
-
|
9.4
|
Staff costs
|
15
|
9.5
|
Administration and corporate costs
|
475
|
9.6
|
Other (provide details if material)
|
-
|
9.7
|
Total estimated cash outflows
|
9,9904
-
The majority of this balance reflects the remaining drilling costs from the 2019 Montney drill program and resource work
-
As announced on 1 July 2019, the company is in the process of finalising a $12.7 million (before costs) captial raising by way of a $4 million (before costs) placement which settled on 5 July 2019 and a $8.7 million (before costs) fully underwritten entttlement offer which settles on or around 5 August 2019.
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
|
|
1 September 2016
|
Page 4
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
|
10.
|
Changes in
|
Tenement
|
Nature of interest
|
Interest at
|
Interest
|
|
tenements
|
reference
|
|
beginning
|
at end of
|
|
(items 2.1(b) and
|
and
|
|
of quarter
|
quarter
|
|
2.2(b) above)
|
location
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
Interests in mining
|
Namibia5 -
|
Granted
|
56%
|
56%
|
|
tenements and
|
2813B
|
|
|
|
|
petroleum tenements
|
|
|
|
|
|
lapsed, relinquished
|
|
|
|
|
|
or reduced
|
|
|
|
10.2 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased
Compliance statement
-
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
-
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
|
Sign here:
|
........ .. ..... ..............Date: 31 July 2019
|
Print name:
|
....James Bahen............................................
Notes
-
The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
-
If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
-
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
5 During the quarter Calima announced that it had entered into a formal sale and purchase agreement to sell its interest in the Namibia PEL 90 license (Block 2813B). Calima will receive US$2 million upon completion and further success bonuses totaling US$10 million will be paid in two equal tranches (US$5 million) following the grant of a production license and then upon the commencement of commercial production. Refer to ASX announcement dated 23 May 2019 for full details.
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
|
|
1 September 2016
|
Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 01:59:06 UTC
|
|