Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

31 bankruptcies in week 26

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 06:09am EDT

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 30 bankruptcies in week 26. This is 43 down on the previous week. In addition, 1 sole proprietorship was declared bankrupt, 11 fewer than in the previous week.

Of all sectors, construction and wholesale recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 5. This is 11 construction companies and 4 wholesalers fewer than in week 25. One of the five bankruptcies in the construction sector concerned a sole proprietorship. Furthermore, 4 companies were declared bankrupt in specialised business services (including legal services providers, architectural offices and advertising agencies). This is 1 down on week 25.

Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 10:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:02aHorizons ETFs Launches U.S. Dollar High-Interest Savings ETF
AQ
07:02aA O SMITH : to Hold Second Quarter Conference Call on July 30
PR
07:02aARMSTRONG FLOORING : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BU
07:02aHighRadius Continues European Expansion with Opening of Frankfurt, Germany Office
BU
07:02aSoutheastern Grocers Raises More Than $2.3 Million for Folds of Honor
BU
07:02aUNITED INTERNET AG : Receives a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
07:02aFACEDRIVE : COVID-19 TraceSCAN App Receives Support of Ontario Government
BU
07:01aAURION RESOURCES : Announces Trading on the OTCQX Market
AQ
07:01aVALEO PHARMA : Reports its 2020 Second Quarter Results and Initiates $1 Million Debenture Private Placement
AQ
07:01aMETA GROWTH : Announces Acquisition of Operating Meta Cannabis Co. Branded Cannabis Store in Toronto, Ontario
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis
2TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc Health Completes Acquisition of InTouch Health, Creating Single Virtual Care De..
3ADO PROPERTIES : ADO PROPERTIES S.A.: ADO Properties announces fully underwritten capital increase with subscr..
4GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
5FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Record Half-Year and Three-Digit Growth Rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group