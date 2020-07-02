31 bankruptcies in week 26

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 30 bankruptcies in week 26. This is 43 down on the previous week. In addition, 1 sole proprietorship was declared bankrupt, 11 fewer than in the previous week.

Of all sectors, construction and wholesale recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 5. This is 11 construction companies and 4 wholesalers fewer than in week 25. One of the five bankruptcies in the construction sector concerned a sole proprietorship. Furthermore, 4 companies were declared bankrupt in specialised business services (including legal services providers, architectural offices and advertising agencies). This is 1 down on week 25.

Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.