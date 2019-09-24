33 Leading Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link's 11th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in New York City, US

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link’s 11th Annual New York Maritime Forum will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at The Metropolitan Club, New York City.



The Forum is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, New York City Economic Development Corporation and The Port Authority of NY & NJ. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and capital providers.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

Capital Link’s conferences are organized in London, New York, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Limassol and Athens. They are known for combining rich informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

The Honorable Mark H. Buzby (RADM. USN, Retired), Maritime Administrator - United States Department of Transportation

Maritime Administrator - Ms. Meg A. Gentle, President & CEO – Tellurian Inc.

PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS:

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:

Dry Bulk

Containers

Product Tankers

Crude Tankers

LNG

Chemical Tankers

INDUSTRY TOPICS:

D-Day in Sight: Are We Ready For 2020 And Beyond?

Business & Trading Opportunities in Asia

Energy Transition Outlook

New York & New Jersey Port Master Plan 2050

Innovation and Digitalization Transforming Shipping

US Government Update on Trade & Sanctions

Bank Finance

Capital Markets

Private Equity – Industry Consolidation & Restructuring

PARTICIPATING SHIPPING COMPANIES

Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Cargill International SA

Chembulk Tankers LLC

d'Amico International Shipping S.A.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI)

Dorian LPG

Dynagas LNG Partners

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Epic Gas

Eurodry

Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euroseas Ltd.

Flex LNG

GasLog Partners

Genco Shipping & Trading

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

MPC Container Ships

Navios Group of Companies

Pyxis Tankers Inc

Ridgebury Tankers

Safe Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Team Tankers

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)

Tellurian Inc.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Odfjell SE

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

AMA Capital Partners

Aegis Capital Corp.

Apollo Management

Ascension Finance

Blank Rome

Bloomberg Intelligence

Castlewood Capital Partners

Citi Research

Clyde & Co

CMB Financial Leasing

Columbia Shipmanagement

Deutsche Bank

DNB Markets Inc

DNV GL

Evercore ISI

Evermore Global Advisors

ExxonMobil Marine Fuels

Hayfin- Breakwater

Jefferies LLC

Karlin Asset Management

New York City Economic Development Corporation

Reed Smith LLC

Seward & Kissel LLP

The Port Authority of NY & NJ

Tototheo Maritime

Tufton Oceanic Ltd.

U.S. Department of State, Bureau of International Security & Nonproliferation, Office of Counterproliferation Initiatives

U.S Office of Foreign Assets Control, Policy Division, Department of the Treasury

U.S. Office of Trade Representative, Executive Office of the President

Wartsila

Watson Farley Williams LLP

Webber Research & Advisory

World Shipping Council

YieldStreet Marine Finance

SPONSORS

In Partnership With: DNB Markets Inc

In Cooperation With: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ • New York City Economic Development Corporation • The Port Authority of NY & NJ

Global Lead Sponsor: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

Global Gold Sponsors: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV-GL • Tototheo Group

Global Sponsors: Citi • CMB Financial Leasing • Jefferies • NORD/LB • Reed Smith • Watson Farley & Williams LLP • YieldStreet

Sponsors: AEGIS Capital Corp. • AMA Capital Partners • Ascension Finance • Blank Rome • CIT • Clyde & CO. • Evercore • Inmarsat • RMK Maritime LLC • Seward & Kissel LLP • Tufton Oceanic Ltd • Wartsila

Supporting Sponsor: Ardmore Shipping • d’Amico International Shipping S.A • Diamond S • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Epic Gas • EuroDry Ltd. • EuroSeas Ltd • GENCO Shipping & Trading • Global Ship Lease • Golden Ocean • Grindrod Shipping • International Seaways, Inc. • MPC Container Ships • Navios Maritime Containers L.P • ODFJELL • Ridgebury Tankers • Safe Bulkers • Seanergy • Star Bulk • Team Tankers International

Media Partners: Lloyd’s List • TradeWinds • World Oils

Supporting Organizations: Chamber of Shipping of America • NYMAR • WISTA

ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communication and advisory form with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes several investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

