33 Leading Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link's 11th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in New York City, US
09/24/2019 | 06:21pm BST
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link’s 11th Annual New York Maritime Forum will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at The Metropolitan Club, New York City.
The Forum is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, New York City Economic Development Corporation and The Port Authority of NY & NJ. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and capital providers.
The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.
The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.
Capital Link’s conferences are organized in London, New York, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Limassol and Athens. They are known for combining rich informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.
LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
The Honorable Mark H. Buzby (RADM. USN, Retired), Maritime Administrator - United States Department of Transportation
Ms. Meg A. Gentle, President & CEO – Tellurian Inc.
Innovation and Digitalization Transforming Shipping
US Government Update on Trade & Sanctions
Bank Finance
Capital Markets Private Equity – Industry Consolidation & Restructuring
PARTICIPATING SHIPPING COMPANIES
Ardmore Shipping Corporation
Cargill International SA
Chembulk Tankers LLC
d'Amico International Shipping S.A.
Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI)
Dorian LPG
Dynagas LNG Partners
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Epic Gas
Eurodry
Euronav (NYSE:EURN)
Euroseas Ltd.
Flex LNG
GasLog Partners
Genco Shipping & Trading
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)
Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL)
Grindrod Shipping Holdings
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)
MPC Container Ships
Navios Group of Companies
Pyxis Tankers Inc
Ridgebury Tankers
Safe Bulkers
Scorpio Bulkers
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Team Tankers
Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)
Tellurian Inc.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)
Odfjell SE
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES
AMA Capital Partners
Aegis Capital Corp.
Apollo Management
Ascension Finance
Blank Rome
Bloomberg Intelligence
Castlewood Capital Partners
Citi Research
Clyde & Co
CMB Financial Leasing
Columbia Shipmanagement
Deutsche Bank
DNB Markets Inc
DNV GL
Evercore ISI
Evermore Global Advisors
ExxonMobil Marine Fuels
Hayfin- Breakwater
Jefferies LLC
Karlin Asset Management
New York City Economic Development Corporation
Reed Smith LLC
Seward & Kissel LLP
The Port Authority of NY & NJ
Tototheo Maritime
Tufton Oceanic Ltd.
U.S. Department of State, Bureau of International Security & Nonproliferation, Office of Counterproliferation Initiatives
U.S Office of Foreign Assets Control, Policy Division, Department of the Treasury
U.S. Office of Trade Representative, Executive Office of the President
Wartsila
Watson Farley Williams LLP
Webber Research & Advisory
World Shipping Council
YieldStreet Marine Finance
