34th Half Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves: October-March 2019-20

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE
|
|
भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग,क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
फोन/Phone:022- 22660502
|
ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
|
May 08, 2020
34thHalf Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves:
October-March2019-20
The Reserve Bank of India has today released the 34thhalf yearly report on management of foreign exchange reserveswith reference to end-March 2020.
The position of foreign exchange reserves as on April 24, 2020 is as under:
|
|
US $ Billion
|
Foreign Exchange Reserves (i+ii+iii+iv)
|
479.5
|
i. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA)
|
441.6
|
ii. Gold
|
32.9
|
iii. Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
|
1.4
|
iv. Reserve Tranche Position (RTP)
|
3.6
It may be recalled that in February 2004, the Reserve Bank had started a process of compiling half yearly reports and placing them in the public domain for bringing about more transparency and enhancing the level of disclosure in relation to management of the country's foreign exchange reserves.
|
Press Release: 2019-2020/2338
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 13:58:02 UTC