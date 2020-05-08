34th Half Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves: October-March 2019-20

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

34thHalf Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves:

October-March2019-20

The Reserve Bank of India has today released the 34thhalf yearly report on management of foreign exchange reserveswith reference to end-March 2020.

The position of foreign exchange reserves as on April 24, 2020 is as under:

US $ Billion Foreign Exchange Reserves (i+ii+iii+iv) 479.5 i. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) 441.6 ii. Gold 32.9 iii. Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 1.4 iv. Reserve Tranche Position (RTP) 3.6

It may be recalled that in February 2004, the Reserve Bank had started a process of compiling half yearly reports and placing them in the public domain for bringing about more transparency and enhancing the level of disclosure in relation to management of the country's foreign exchange reserves.