360 ONE posted an impressive performance in Q1 26, highlighted by healthy growth in both revenue and profitability. The results reflected substantial momentum across all business verticals, supported by deeper client engagement and effective expansion of its client base. 360 ONE secured a strategic partnership with UBS, further enhancing its prospects for future growth, accelerating domestic scaling, building stronger client relationships, and broadening the range of global product offerings.

Published on 08/26/2025 at 04:52 am EDT - Modified on 08/26/2025 at 06:58 am EDT

360 ONE WAM Limited is a leading Indian wealth and asset management company headquartered in Mumbai, that was founded in 2008. The company, which has over 17 years' experience in wealth management, provides a comprehensive suite of financial services, including wealth management, asset management, portfolio management, corporate treasury solutions, and lending, catering to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-HNIs, and institutional clients across India and abroad.

360 ONE is among India’s largest alternative investment fund (AIF) managers and provides lending solutions through its wholly owned NBFC subsidiary, 360 One Prime. The company has around INR6.6tn assets under management and serves more than 8,400 UHNW & HNW families and corporates. The business has a diversified revenue stream across Wealth Management (79.1% of FY 24-25 revenue) and Asset Management (20.9%).

ARR AUM driving Q1 26 top-line

360 ONE released its Q1 26 results on July 17, 2025, posting record results, with revenue up by 10.3% y/y, reaching INR6.6bn, driven by a robust 35.9% y/y growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR), reaching INR5.1bn. The Wealth management segment reported a 38% y/y ARR AUM rise, bolstered by 40% y/y growth in 360 ONE Plus offering, followed by 38% y/y and 19% y/y growth in distribution and lending businesses respectively. In addition, the asset management segment saw a 16% y/y ARR AUM growth, driven by 23% y/y growth in private equity and 17% y/y growth in listed equity.

Net profit increased by 18% y/y to INR2.9bn. In addition, during Q1 26, the combined ARR retention improved to 79bp, with a net worth of INR56.9bn and tangible ROE of 19.6%.

Strategic partnership with UBS

On April 22, 2025, 360 ONE WAM Ltd. began a strategic partnership with UBS, a renowned global wealth manager headquartered in Switzerland. This collaboration integrates 360 ONE’s robust domestic presence and extensive client relationships with UBS’s international wealth management ability, setting up a differentiated platform to deliver comprehensive onshore and offshore solutions. Per the agreement, 360 ONE will acquire UBS’s onshore wealth management business in India through its subsidiaries, while UBS will secure warrants representing a 4.95% equity stake in 360 ONE.

This partnership is expected to meaningfully enhance 360 ONE’s market proposition by broadening its product suite, expanding its client base, and advancing its global reach. The acquisition of UBS’s domestic wealth management business will fortify the company’s operational scale in India, drive increased asset inflows, strengthen client loyalty, and unlock cross-selling potential across wealth, asset management, and investment banking offerings.

Increase in cash balance

360 ONE reported a strong top-line performance over FY 22-25, posting revenue CAGR of 21.1% to reach INR36.8bn, driven by scaling AUM, strong client retention rates, and diversification across various segments. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 27.5% to INR23.2bn, with margins expanding from 54.1% to 63%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 20.7% to INR10.2bn, with a margin of 27.6%.

The company increased its cash and cash equivalent from INR4.9bn to INR7.4bn in FY 25. In addition, it raised its ROA by 113bp to 8.3%, with its gearing improving from 194% to 158%.

In comparison, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., a local peer, reported revenue CAGR of 33.4%, reaching INR25.7bn over FY 21-24. EBIT surged at a CAGR of 9% to INR7.8bn and net income increased at a CAGR of 9.6% to INR6.3bn.

Significant upside potential

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has delivered negative returns of approximately minus 1.9%. In comparison, Nuvama Wealth Management’s stock delivered returns of 12.4%.

360 ONE is currently trading at a P/E of 34.7x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of INR31.1, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 30.3x and that of Nuvama Wealth Management (23.6x). In addition, the company is trading at PBR multiple of 4.7x, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 5.7x and Nuvama Wealth Management’s valuation of 6.3x.

360 ONE is covered and largely liked by 11 analysts, with 10 having ‘Buy’ ratings and just one having ‘Hold’ rating for an average target price of INR 1,318.2, implying 22.3% upside potential from its current level.

Analysts’ views are further supported by an expected revenue CAGR of 18.5% over FY 25-28, reaching INR44.1bn and EBIT CAGR of 18.3% to INR20.4bn, with margin of 46.2% in FY 28. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 21.7%, reaching INR18.3bn, with EPS expected to increase to INR43.1 in FY 28 from INR26.1 in FY 25. Likewise, analysts estimate net profit CAGR of 25.7% for Nuvama Wealth Management over FY 24-27.

Overall, 360 ONE has posted outstanding past performance, achieving robust double-digit growth in revenue and profitability, with significant expansion in both wealth and asset management segments. The exclusive strategic partnership with UBS will meaningfully bolster its domestic scale, broaden its suite of global products, and enhance client relationships, positioning it for continued market leadership and global reach.

However, the company face risks, which include execution challenges in integrating UBS’s onshore wealth business and regulatory hurdles that could delay or limit the full realization of collaborative benefits. In addition, market volatility and increased competition from domestic and global wealth managers could affect future topline growth and margins.