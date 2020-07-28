Log in
360WiSE Media Hires Top Law Firm "Cantor Colburn" For Their National and International Brand Legal Representation

07/28/2020 | 08:12am EDT

MIAMI, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cantor Colburn is one of the largest full-service intellectual property law firms in the United States, ranking in the Top 10 for trademarks and patents out of all US law firms over the last decade - #3 for utility patents, #6 for design patents, and #11 for trademarks (​Ant-like Persistence). Cantor Colburn also handles complex IP litigation, transactions, due diligence, opinions, copyrights, trade secrets, post grant and ITC proceedings. More than 100 attorneys and agents provide counsel to clients around the globe from offices in Hartford, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Houston and Detroit. Exceptionally well versed in a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, the firm’s clients work in a broad spectrum of industries, including entertainment, telecommunications, consumer products, manufacturing, chemical, life sciences and pharmaceutical, medical devices, energy, software, and more. Cantor Colburn’s trademark and copyright attorneys bring years of experience helping brand owners manage their IP assets, managing more than 14,000 marks for clients in more than 80 countries. The firm helps brand owners create, select, clear, acquire, register, maintain, protect and enforce their trademarks and trade dress rights through a comprehensive suite of services.

ABOUT 360WiSE

360WISE MEDiA is one of the largest major-market media operators in the United States and the undisputed leader in social media marketing, news, brand, and public figure advertisement.

The 360WiSE brand is licensed and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office specializing in marketing and advertising. Powered with the positive iconic advice of MC Hammer, 360WiSE MEDiA is in the top 1% of public relations, influence, branding, and marketing of celebrities, actors, public figures, recording artists, small businesses and major brands.

360WiSE MEDiA is known for its first of class, best use of social network platforms, local and national SEO, offline mobile marketing, geofencing, human behavior marketing, international press, and news access, Roku TV stream marketing, and content placement along with verified social media marketing to increase your engagement, positive visibility, and ROI.

At 360WiSE MEDiA you will find creative, passionate celebrities, public figures and gifted individuals who specialize in different areas, ranging from the music industry, radio, television, web design to digital marketing, but they are not limited to a single skill set. Using an interactive approach, 360WiSE MEDiA adapts to any project or situation and always moves in leaps and bounds to create trends rather than follow them. We are a thought leadership, design, advertising, entertainment, public relations and consulting agency all rolled into one, and if the right person for the job isn’t already under our roof, we have the right partners in our network on hand to get the job done.

Partnering with our clients to create Big Ideas and Digital Experiences. We approach our projects with strategic and creative thinking. Spending each day doing so by sharpening the tools of valued relationships in the celebrity, digital, and marketing trade.

For more information contact :

Public Relations Department

1-844-360-WISE (9473)

360WiSE MEDiA

 

Primary Logo


