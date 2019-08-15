360insights : Wins Sales and Service World Award for Best Cloud Computing and SaaS Product for Sales

Company’s Channel Success Platform™ Earns Top Honors as the Premier Software as a Solution (SaaS) and Cloud Solution for Channel Sales Incentives

360insights, the global channel incentives leader, today announced that it has been recognized as a Gold Winner in the Annual 2019 Customer Sales and Service World Awards® for Best Cloud Computing and SaaS Product for Sales. This is the fifth award win in just one month for 360insights’ Channel Success Platform™ - the SaaS-based platform that empowers brands to create, measure, and manage their incentives programs.

“It’s always exciting to receive positive recognition for something that we’re incredibly passionate about at 360insights,” said Chris Osborne, Vice President of Product and Insights at 360insights. “Our Channel Success Platform is a truly ground-breaking solution in the sales incentive ecosystem and continues to help channel leaders and their sales teams achieve greater business intelligence and actionable insight so they can create more opportunities for success within their organizations.”

360insights’ Channel Success Platform™ is the first truly integrated SaaS solution enabling brands to optimize their channel incentives spending. As the world’s first incentives cloud, the fully automated platform is engineered to create customer satisfaction, drive sales, and uncover deep market insights. Its proprietary technology automates incentive programs, accelerates rebates, sales incentives and MDF & CO-OP advertising, while gathering valuable channel insights. No other technology provides a more comprehensive, turnkey approach to managing incentive programs.

The coveted annual Customer Sales and Service Awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, encompasses the world’s best in Sales and Service. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners.

For more information about 360insights, its Channel Success Platform, as well as other innovative sales incentive solutions, visit www.360insights.com.

About 360insights

360insights is a global channel incentives leader offering rebate processing, SPIFF programs, co-op advertising and channel analytics. The company’s Channel Success Platform™ is the first truly integrated software-as-a-service solution enabling brands to optimize their channel incentives spending. Based in Whitby, Ontario, the company serves over 150 of the world’s top brands and has expanded to have operations around the USA and UK. For more information, visit www.360insights.com.

About the Customer Sales and Service World Awards

Customer Sales and Service World Awards is the world’s premier recognitions program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, most valuable professionals, milestones, and champions in Sales & Customer Success, Customer Service & Contact Centers, Sales and Service Enablement which includes Training, Consulting, and Outsourcing. To see a complete list of winners, please visit: https://cssworldawards.com/winners/2019-sales-and-service-awards/

