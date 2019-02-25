3650 REIT : Facilitates $78 Million Construction Loan to Complete Tacoma Marriott Convention Center Hotel

3650 REIT, a relationship lender providing tailored fixed-rate bridge
and long-term financing solutions to commercial real estate investors,
has facilitated a $78 million construction loan to Yareton Investment,
LLC to complete the development of a 304-room, full-service Marriott
hotel in Tacoma, Washington.
The 22-story hotel, now 30 percent complete, will feature 9,000 square
feet of event space, a 10,000-square-foot ballroom and will benefit from
being directly connected to the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, one of
the largest meeting locations in the Pacific Northwest. With this loan,
Yareton Investment is able to advance the development of the hotel
component of its broader mixed-use project that includes a residential
tower to accommodate the needs of local residents and University of
Washington Tacoma students.
“This deal presented a unique opportunity to partner with a high-quality
sponsor who is pursuing the development of a transformational project
that will advance the revitalization of downtown Tacoma,” said Jonathan
Roth, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at 3650 REIT. “With its premium
amenities, proximity to the light rail service, and direct connection to
the Convention Center, the hotel should experience consistently high
levels of demand.”
Yareton Investment General Manager Fei Xie stated, “The experienced team
at 3650 REIT is familiar with the Tacoma market, recognizes the
potential of our project and worked diligently to structure a financing
solution that will enable the completion of what will be the area’s
premier full-service hotel. We couldn’t be happier with our lender and
look forward to establishing a long-term relationship with 3650 REIT.”
Situated in the heart of Tacoma’s tourism corridor, the hotel is
well-positioned to benefit from strong demand drivers for business,
leisure and group travel. The hotel is located in an area surrounded by
world-class museums, impressive dining, shopping, day spas, art, golf,
and other attractions, which helped drive record-setting visitation to
Tacoma in 2017. Moreover, Tacoma is home to a range of large
corporations representing diverse industries including Boeing, MultiCare
Health System and TrueBlue.
Matt Fisher at JS Coats Capital LLC, a leading commercial real estate
mortgage banker in the Northwest, was responsible for arranging the
financing.
About 3650 REIT
3650 (“Thirty-Six Fifty”) REIT is a relationship lender providing
tailored fixed-rate bridge and long-term financing solutions to
commercial real estate (“CRE”) investors. 3650 REIT’s unique
fully-integrated platform enables it to service the loans it provides
throughout their lifecycles, to ensure a close alignment of interests
with its borrowers. 3650 REIT’s co-Founders and Managing Partners, Toby
Cobb, Justin Kennedy and Jonathan Roth, have played leading roles in the
evolution of the CRE debt markets with track records of success across
CRE lending, mortgage banking, capital markets, loan servicing and
distressed credit management. Headquartered in Miami, Florida with
offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Newport Beach, 3650 REIT
is well positioned to lend on properties located throughout the country.
For more information, visit: www.3650REIT.com.
About Yareton Investment, LLC
Based in Seattle, Yareton Investment LLC is a subsidiary of Mintong Real
Estate Co. Ltd. (MIG) in the United States. MIG is a full-service
property development, management and consulting company, with
subsidiaries also dedicated to construction and remodeling of real
estate developments on the West Coast of the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005609/en/