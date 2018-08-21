$37.7 Bn Consumer IAM Market by Solution, Service, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Consumer
IAM Market by Solution (Directory Service, Identity Proofing, Identity
Authentication, SSO, and Data Governance), Service, Authentication Type,
Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region -
Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market is expected to
grow from USD 16.00 billion in 2018 to USD 37.79 billion by 2023, at a
Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.8%
Organizations need to deliver enriched, consistent, and frictionless
customer experience, and enhance the operational efficiency are expected
to drive the consumer IAM market.
The consumer IAM market is driven by factors, such as organizations need
to deliver enriched, consistent, and frictionless customer experience,
and enhance the operational efficiency. However, the dearth of security
experts is one of the biggest challenges in the market.
The identity authentication segment is expected to contribute the
largest market share in the consumer IAM market during the forecast
period. Identity authentication for consumers is of the utmost
importance to verify and validate identities for secure and seamless
consumer experience, as identity fraud and theft is one of the biggest
cybercrimes in today's world.
Cloud segment is estimated to contribute the larger market share in 2018.
SMEs, in particular, have implemented cloud deployment mode, as it
enables them to focus on their core competencies rather than investing
their capital in the security infrastructure. Organizations can avoid
costs related to hardware, software, storage, and technical staff by
using cloud-based solutions. Hence, the cloud segment is estimated to
contribute the largest market share in the consumer IAM market, in 2018.
However, organizations, where user credentials are critical for business
operations, would use on-premises deployment mode as the organization
itself controls their systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Consumer IAM Market, By Component
7 Consumer IAM Market, By Authentication Type
8 Consumer IAM Market, By Deployment Mode
9 Consumer IAM Market, By Organization Size
10 Consumer IAM Market, By Industry Vertical
11 Consumer IAM Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/25m86g/37_7_bn_consumer?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005626/en/