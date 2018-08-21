$37.7 Bn Consumer IAM Market by Solution, Service, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Consumer IAM Market by Solution (Directory Service, Identity Proofing, Identity Authentication, SSO, and Data Governance), Service, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market is expected to grow from USD 16.00 billion in 2018 to USD 37.79 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.8%

Organizations need to deliver enriched, consistent, and frictionless customer experience, and enhance the operational efficiency are expected to drive the consumer IAM market.

The consumer IAM market is driven by factors, such as organizations need to deliver enriched, consistent, and frictionless customer experience, and enhance the operational efficiency. However, the dearth of security experts is one of the biggest challenges in the market.

The identity authentication segment is expected to contribute the largest market share in the consumer IAM market during the forecast period. Identity authentication for consumers is of the utmost importance to verify and validate identities for secure and seamless consumer experience, as identity fraud and theft is one of the biggest cybercrimes in today's world.

Cloud segment is estimated to contribute the larger market share in 2018.

SMEs, in particular, have implemented cloud deployment mode, as it enables them to focus on their core competencies rather than investing their capital in the security infrastructure. Organizations can avoid costs related to hardware, software, storage, and technical staff by using cloud-based solutions. Hence, the cloud segment is estimated to contribute the largest market share in the consumer IAM market, in 2018. However, organizations, where user credentials are critical for business operations, would use on-premises deployment mode as the organization itself controls their systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Consumer IAM Market, By Component

7 Consumer IAM Market, By Authentication Type

8 Consumer IAM Market, By Deployment Mode

9 Consumer IAM Market, By Organization Size

10 Consumer IAM Market, By Industry Vertical

11 Consumer IAM Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

