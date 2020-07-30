37 bankruptcies in week 30

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 35 bankruptcies in week 30. This is 11 down on the previous week. In addition, 2 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 9 less than in the previous week.

Of all sectors, food and beverage services, manufacturing and financial services recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 6. Compared to the previous week, this is 1 fewer for food and beverage services and 3 more for financial services.

Several weeks may elapse between the date of filing for bankruptcy and the court decision. As of week 14, Dutch courts are granting a longer application period of at least four weeks in cases of a bankruptcy petition being made (i.e. by claimants), unless the procedures are deemed urgent. In addition, the Dutch government has established an emergency package for the economy and the job market in order to provide the proper support to Dutch businesses.