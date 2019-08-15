Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3B Medical Announces Entry on the Inc 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 05:00am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that 3B Medical joined the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“3B Medical is honored to join the list of the fastest growing companies in America. Our high year over year growth rate reflects our commitment to designing innovative new medical device to service respiratory and sleep patients.  3B Medical designs and manufactures a full complement of products in the sleep, oxygen and disinfection product spaces. One of 3B Medical’s strengths is speed to market on devices that meet the actual needs of patients. With a substantial new product pipeline, 3B Medical intends to continue its climb upward on the Inc 5000 list,” said Alex Lucio, CEO of 3B Medical.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. 3B Medical weighed in with an impressive three-year growth of 311%.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

CONTACT:    REBECCA VELAZQUEZ | 863-226-6285 | INFO@3BPRODUCTS.COM

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About 3B Medical 
3B Medical is a leader in the development; marketing and distribution of medical products for the treatment of sleep disordered breathing and oxygen therapy.

About Inc. Media
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36aELEMENTIS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05:33a'Smart' clothing can boost wearable tech - Singapore researchers
RE
05:32aSWMA AUG 15, 2019 9 : 10 AM CET + 0.4 % 368.50 SEK The Share
PU
05:32aMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc
PU
05:32aDISCOVERY : Health releases key trends in birth rates as well as the costs associated with pregnancy, birth and new babies
PU
05:32a15TH AUG '19 : Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2019 More
PU
05:32aBRIDGELINE DIGITAL : to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019
AQ
05:30aINNOFACTOR OYJ : selected by Epiroc Rock Drills AB as service provider for directory services
AQ
05:29aCORRECTION : Norwegian finans holding asa: updated version of report for the second quarter 2019
AQ
05:27aSHENZHEN INVESTMENT : Announcements and Notices - Adjustments of the Exercise Price and the Number of the Outstanding Share Options
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
2PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
3TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Telstra Annual Profit Falls Sharply -- Update
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : WHAT THE OTHER PAPERS SAY THIS MORNING
5SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Wind turbine maker Vestas focuses on bulgi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group