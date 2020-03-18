Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3B Medical Named One of Florida's Fastest Growing Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 07:31am EDT

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that 3B Medical, Inc. is No. 93 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“We are extremely excited to rank in the top 100 of the fastest growing companies in the State of Florida,” said Alex Lucio, CEO of 3B Medical. “Our strength is in innovation and bringing new products to market at a rapid pace. Our product development spans across several areas, including respiratory and disinfection, and we have been very fortunate to enjoy high year over year growth rates. With several new products to launch, we hope to continue on this same growth trajectory,” said Lucio.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 302 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 56,000 people and added $12.6 billion to the Florida economy. Companies based in the Tampa, Miami, and Naples metro areas brought in the highest revenue overall.

“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts Florida’s economy,” says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

About 3B Medical:
3B Medical is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of sleep disordered breathing products, oxygen therapy products and disinfection products. We are headquartered in Central Florida and focused on creative and innovative design of new products to improve patient comfort and quality of life

About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

CONTACT:    REBECCA VELAZQUEZ | 863-226-6285 | INFO@3BPRODUCTS.COM

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:01aKONECRANES : cancels its Annual General Meeting scheduled for March 26, 2020
AQ
08:01aTIMIA CAPITAL : Drives Forward with US$2M Finance Facility for Measured; Provides Corporate Update in Light of Market Conditions
AQ
08:01aBOSTON PIZZA INTERNATIONAL INC. : Provides COVID-19 Update
AQ
08:01aRIBBON COMMUNICATIONS : Intelligent Edge Solutions Certified for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Voice Calling Capabilities
AQ
08:01aBIOSYENT : Releases Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
AQ
08:01aARHT MEDIA : Launches Virtual Global Stage™
AQ
08:01aINPLAY OIL : Announces its 2019 Financial, Operating and Reserves Results Highlighted by a 20% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow over 2018
AQ
08:01aBOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE : Closes New License and Services Contract With Osydo, Co LTD
PR
08:01aCANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing
PR
08:01aBLACKBERRY : to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on March 31, 2020
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: California county
2PEUGEOT : French finance minister to meet PSA, Renault over aid
3FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
4MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : halts output at three Polish plants over coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group