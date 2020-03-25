Log in
3CLogic : Announces COVID-19 Rapid Response Program for ServiceNow

03/25/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Cloud Contact Center solution offers to quickly enable work-from-home agents with natively integrated telephony and call center functionality for Helpdesks, IT Teams, and Customer Service groups.

3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions today announced the release of its COVID-19 Rapid Response Program for ServiceNow’s® IT, Customer, and Employee workflow solutions. This special initiative is in response to the recent global health crisis impacting all industries as employees are required to stay home, but in many cases, without the means to continue to work remotely productively.

As part of the program, 3CLogic will offer its certified ServiceNow Cloud Contact Center solution to support enterprise organizations with their business continuity efforts for their employee support and customer services call centers including:

  • The ability for agents to work from home by complementing ServiceNow’s existing digital channels with its natively integrated CTI and voice integration. All agents will need are a computer and Internet connectivity.
  • The ability to dynamically route calls to the most qualified agent, regardless of where they reside, with 3CLogic’s embedded IVR Call Flow Designer for ServiceNow based on ServiceNow customer data.
  • Agent optimizing features including ServiceNow click to call, screen-pops, automated posting of call recordings to ServiceNow records, Text-to-Speech capabilities, and more.
  • Access to real-time and ServiceNow integrated reports and Wallboards to allow supervisors easily manage remote teams effectively from a distance.

Despite the growing adoption of digital channels (ie: email, chat, etc.) voice continues to remain a crucial part of the customer service value chain, especially when issues are complex, time-sensitive, or during times of crisis. In addition, legacy contact centers are incapable of effectively addressing the stay-at-home mandates imposed in many countries due to COVID-19, as most either do not offer or are unable to meet the work-from-home requirements quickly enough.

“As you might imagine, calls into customer service teams have risen sharply due to the pandemic. In times like these organizations need their agents to be reachable, engaged and productive,” explains Matt Dukin, Global VP of Sales at 3CLogic. “We are happy to offer this Rapid Response program to help enterprises and their employees adapt to the sudden need to be able to work from home.”

As part of the program, 3CLogic is offering shortened delivery times, licensing discounts, 24x7 support, and its global enterprise cloud platform. For more details please contact servicenow@3clogic.com.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.


© Business Wire 2020
