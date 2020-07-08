Log in
3CLogic : Continues Global Expansion with ServiceCX Partnership

07/08/2020 | 03:12am EDT

Leading Cloud Call Center platform partners with UK-based consulting firm specialized in customer service and digital transformation.

3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced its latest partnership with ServiceCX, a UK-based Customer Service Management organization that delivers exceptional customer service experiences

“At ServiceCX we are delighted to be entering into this partnership with 3CLogic as we take their unique application into new markets combining ServiceNow's innovative digital workflow platform with 3CLogic’s leading voice solution to deliver a complete omnichannel experience to ServiceNow customers,” says Adrian McCann, ServiceCX Director.

ServiceCX specializes in customer service solutions, with expertise across platforms including ServiceNow, Calabrio, and Acronis to help end-customers with their digital transformation initiatives. With the new partnership, ServiceCX will support 3CLogic’s global successes and expansion in the UK with a focus on enabling its native cloud call center integration with ServiceNow’s Customer Workflows offering.

“The ongoing health crisis is accelerating digital transformation everywhere,” states Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. “While Europe had lagged behind the US market, large EMEA enterprises are now moving forward with major initiatives. We are pleased to team up with ServiceCX to provide superior service to our existing and future UK ServiceNow customers.”

Additional information on the 3CLogic-ServiceCX partnership and services can be found here.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced speech analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

About ServiceCX

ServiceCX is a leading UK-based ServiceNow CSM partner. ServiceCX helps businesses optimize and change the way they work. The transformation towards creating a customer focused company is now a top priority for businesses looking to compete and thrive in today’s customer-centric world. Today’s customers choose to engage with organizations that can provide them with a personalized, hassle-free and complete experience. ServiceCX raison d’être is to work as a partner, de-mystify the technology choices and assist its clients in their transformational customer journey. For more information, please visit www.servicecx.co.uk.


© Business Wire 2020
