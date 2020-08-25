3CLogic : Partners with AVANT Communications to Expand its Cloud Call Center Solution to more Partners and Enterprise Customers

Latest partnership extends 3CLogic offering to AVANT’s Trusted Advisor Network and agent community.

3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center software, today announced its latest partnership with AVANT Communications, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies.

3CLogic’s solution seamlessly enables enterprise organizations to natively integrate voice and contact center features with leading enterprise platforms, such as ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics. Acting as a platform-enhancing blade, the company specializes in complementing existing digital channels (email, chat, self-service) to create a unified and omnichannel offering without encroaching on the services already provided by an organization’s existing CRM or service management platform.

“Recent research proves that voice remains an important part of the customer service value chain,” explains Denis Seynhaeve, 3CLogic CEO. “At the same time, enterprise organizations are trying to simplify the number of core systems and platforms they use, especially in this new remote work environment. Our ability to act as a voice and call center extension to an existing CRM or customer service management platform without offering overlapping services, as opposed to yet another loosely integrated but independent platform to manage, has been well received by the market.”

AVANT’s broad network of Trusted Advisors helps enterprises of all sizes navigate today’s complex field of technologies. Through the partnership, AVANT’s industry experts and specialists will be able to leverage 3CLogic’s innovative cloud contact center solution to drive superior customer experiences while simplifying agent and administrative tasks.

“In the current climate of accelerated digital transformation, it’s vital that enterprises have access to the best solutions and this partnership with 3CLogic provides our network of Trusted Advisors a leading cloud contact center platform to help companies enhance their customer experience offerings,” said AVANT President Drew Lydecker. “For more than a decade, our Trusted Advisors have leveraged their expertise in order to help customers make smart technology investments to succeed now and thrive in the future. This partnership with 3CLogic is another step in that mission to continue fueling enterprise growth.”

Deployed across five continents, 3CLogic currently serves a broad array of enterprise customers in industries including insurance, healthcare, retail, software, manufacturing, and education. The company was recently voted one of 2020’s Top 100 CRM companies in Customer Services, Sales and Marketing.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on five continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced speech analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

About AVANT Communications

AVANT Communications (“AVANT”) is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

