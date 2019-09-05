3CLogic : Selected by Global Cookware Manufacturer to Transform Customer Experience and Data-Driven Decision Making

Worldwide manufacturer and retailer chooses leading cloud contact center solution to replace existing on-premise Avaya® system, while integrating with Microsoft Dynamics CRM® to drive improved customer experience and reporting.

3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced its selection by a worldwide manufacturer and retailer of cookware and kitchen tools to power its customer service operations. The company chose 3CLogic’s Total Cloud Contact Center hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its ability to offer deep integration with its Microsoft Dynamics CRM platform, advanced analytical capabilities, and to replace its existing Avaya on-premise telephony for a more modern solution.

Driven by a need to enhance and easily modify the customer journey, the firm required a solution capable of enabling dynamic and personalized routing of incoming customer inquiries based on known data already stored in its CRM. In addition, to address its limited view into agent work and metrics, the organization required a platform capable of associating agent activities to relevant CRM records for improved reporting and performance accountability.

“We continue to witness global enterprises seeking solutions that help extend their existing investment in customer relationship (CRM) or customer service management (CSM) platforms to drive more meaningful client engagements,” states Guillaume Seynhaeve, VP of Partnerships and Alliances. “Our approach to layering the contact center on top of primary systems of record, as opposed to creating yet another operational silo, helps organizations quickly reap the benefits in terms of ROI and customer satisfaction.”

The desire for a more CRM-centric approach to customer service by customer support teams and helpdesks marks a growing trend amongst enterprise organizations, as they seek to shrink the number of platforms they rely on to serve their clientele. In addition, as cloud adoption continues to expand, organizations are eagerly seeking alternatives to on-premise and legacy systems to drive down costs while enabling richer integration between solutions.

3CLogic is a Microsoft Appsource listed solution, offering a number of features including IVR, ACD, CTI, skills-based routing, record screen-pop, text-to-speech, SMS, analytics, etc. As the implementation moves forward, the firm also has plans to extend the capabilities and integration to its IT Services division, to include integration with ServiceNow®.

Additional Information

Follow @3clogic on Twitter

Connect with 3CLogic on LinkedIn

Review 3CLogic Reviews & Testimonials page

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, MS Dynamics, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005230/en/