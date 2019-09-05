Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3CLogic : Selected by Global Cookware Manufacturer to Transform Customer Experience and Data-Driven Decision Making

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Worldwide manufacturer and retailer chooses leading cloud contact center solution to replace existing on-premise Avaya® system, while integrating with Microsoft Dynamics CRM® to drive improved customer experience and reporting.

3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced its selection by a worldwide manufacturer and retailer of cookware and kitchen tools to power its customer service operations. The company chose 3CLogic’s Total Cloud Contact Center hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its ability to offer deep integration with its Microsoft Dynamics CRM platform, advanced analytical capabilities, and to replace its existing Avaya on-premise telephony for a more modern solution.

Driven by a need to enhance and easily modify the customer journey, the firm required a solution capable of enabling dynamic and personalized routing of incoming customer inquiries based on known data already stored in its CRM. In addition, to address its limited view into agent work and metrics, the organization required a platform capable of associating agent activities to relevant CRM records for improved reporting and performance accountability.

“We continue to witness global enterprises seeking solutions that help extend their existing investment in customer relationship (CRM) or customer service management (CSM) platforms to drive more meaningful client engagements,” states Guillaume Seynhaeve, VP of Partnerships and Alliances. “Our approach to layering the contact center on top of primary systems of record, as opposed to creating yet another operational silo, helps organizations quickly reap the benefits in terms of ROI and customer satisfaction.”

The desire for a more CRM-centric approach to customer service by customer support teams and helpdesks marks a growing trend amongst enterprise organizations, as they seek to shrink the number of platforms they rely on to serve their clientele. In addition, as cloud adoption continues to expand, organizations are eagerly seeking alternatives to on-premise and legacy systems to drive down costs while enabling richer integration between solutions.

3CLogic is a Microsoft Appsource listed solution, offering a number of features including IVR, ACD, CTI, skills-based routing, record screen-pop, text-to-speech, SMS, analytics, etc. As the implementation moves forward, the firm also has plans to extend the capabilities and integration to its IT Services division, to include integration with ServiceNow®.

Additional Information

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, MS Dynamics, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:22aALUMASC : Annual Results Announcement 2019
PU
04:22aSOTHEBYS : The Most Valuable Collection of Whisky Ever to be Offered at Auction
PU
04:22aFORGAME : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 Au...
PU
04:21aFashion conscious Boohoo online sales bloom, lifting shares
RE
04:17aBURU ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
04:17aBURU ENERGY : Corporate Presentation
PU
04:17aSBERBANK ROSSII : McDONALD'S AND SBERBANK MAKE A NEW STEP IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AT EASTERN ECONOMIC FORUM
PU
04:17aMECHEL : Signs Partnership Agreement with Rosgeo
PU
04:17aLG ELECTRONICS : At lg future talk powered by ifa lg shows how ai can make anywhere feel like home
PU
04:17aAWALE RESOURCES : Awalé Resources - Completion of Financing
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
2SAFRAN : SAFRAN : reports very strong performance for first-half 2019 - FY 2019 outlook substantially upgraded
3ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France
4MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp
5T-Mobile US workers worry Sprint deal will mean job losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group