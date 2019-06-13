3Cinteractive : and Automagi Partner to Enable RCS Business Messaging in Japan

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 3Cinteractive Corp. (3C), the leading provider of rich communication services (RCS), announced a licensing agreement with artificial intelligence (AI) technology provider and systems integrator Automagi Inc. (Automagi) to deploy RCS business messaging in Japan through 3C's industry-leading RCS Engagement Platform—enabling the creation of compelling experiences between businesses and their customers that reinvents messaging engagements.

This new collaboration adds the ability for enterprise businesses to take advantage of the rich engagement capabilities RCS offers. Formerly Jibe Mobile K.K., Automagi works with leading Japanese mobile network operators to bring cutting edge technologies to market.

Last year, Japan became the first country in the world to deploy RCS coverage with all major mobile network operators with complete client and network interoperability and exceeded eight million P2P customers until now. This achievement earned them recognition as a gold standard region by the GSMA and represents an enormous opportunity as RCS expands to businesses.

"As one of the first countries to fully embrace RCS technology, the Japanese market is well on its way to becoming the global leader," says Mike FitzGibbon, president of 3C. "We're honored to be partnering with Auomagi to enable businesses to take full advantage of this technology and are proud to be working with their innovative team to bring RCS business messaging to market."

"We are proud to develop our business in Japan together with 3C, a highly professional mobile technology provider with the latest knowledge and technology of RCS," states Masa Sakurai, CEO of Automagi. "Related to RCS-based service in Japan, as all major Japanese carriers have publicly announced their support of B2C business messaging, Automagi and 3C will contribute to the dissemination of this RCS-based service and integration in Japan."

The first purpose-built platform of its kind, 3C's RCS Engagement Platform simplifies the complexities involved in delivering rich, value-driving RCS experiences. Supporting Universal Profile 2.0 and 2.2 features, 3C's platform connects to multiple MaaP platforms and has been deployed around the world. An embedded content management system allows for the creation and management of RCS assets for use within campaigns. Intelligent fallback capabilities enable the platform to bridge the RCS/SMS gap during the transitional period to ensure messages are delivered and displayed correctly, regardless of the consumer's device.

You can learn more about RCS here or email 3C at info@3C.com.

About 3C:

Fortune 500 companies rely on 3Cinteractive (3C) for its dynamic technical and strategic expertise in mobile technology and solutions. Founded in 2007, 3C has built an unparalleled, cloud-based platform delivering flexibility, security, speed, scale and reliability for its clients.

From delivering information and driving unique one-to-one interactions, to facilitating valuable mobile commerce transactions, 3C builds lasting partnerships based on trusted solutions to deliver measurable business results.

For the past three years, 3C has been working side-by-side with the GSMA and global carriers to develop the MaaP ecosystem to make RCS the preferred channel for enterprise business and delivered the first RCS Business Messaging campaigns in North America in early 2018.

About Automagi:

Since 2010, Automagi (formerly Jibe Mobile K.K.) has been developing and promoting RCS solutions, which are being standardized by the telecommunications industry association GSMA. By introducing these solutions, mobile network operators can provide various real-time communication services, such as the exchange of chat messages, file transfer and video chat. Automagi has been supporting Jibe Mobile Inc. in the US since 2010, which was acquired by Google in September 2015. Since then, Automagi has been supporting Japanese mobile network operators to utilize RCS solutions by providing the professional knowledge of the RCS technology in Japan.

