Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3D Modeling Procurement Intelligence Report – Insights into 3D Modeling Procurement Risks, Category Best Practices, and Key Questions Asked by Procurement Professionals | SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 09:31pm EDT

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on 3D Modeling Procurement for pre-order. The report on 3D Modeling procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global supply market, which includes a complete picture of the supply market and analysis of the category from the perspective of both buyers and suppliers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005910/en/

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on 3D Modeling Procurement for pre-order (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on 3D Modeling Procurement for pre-order (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to our experts, suppliers are investing in automation technologies such as AI, robotics, machine learning and big data to optimize their business operations and offer new services to their customers. They are introducing self-service tools such as virtual agents in their customer service ecosystem to reduce the time and costs incurred by customers to resolve an issue.

SpendEdge’s reports now include a complimentary Covid-19 impact assessment on all reports from the supply category. Our reports are intended to serve as a one-stop reference guide for companies looking for effective 3D Modeling procurement strategies and offer a perfect blend of category basics with deep-dive category data and insights – request a free sample today!

3D Modeling Procurement Risks

  • Service providers depend on their personnel's expertise and business acumen to achieve high business growth. Competition for acquiring experienced professionals is extremely high in the market. They need to incorporate effective measures to retain talent as well as implement succession planning strategies.
  • Service providers are subject to E&O claims, due to the failure to correctly offer professional services as agreed in the contract. If such claims made by the client are found to be true, then they can result in financial penalties.
  • Not what you are looking for? SpendEdge now offers custom studies and reports that are suited to the needs of every type and size of organizations across the globe. Request a free demo of our procurement platform and access the complete library of reports for free!

3D Modeling Procurement Best Practices

  • Buyers should engage with suppliers who are involved in vertical integration to reduce supply chain-related bottlenecks.
  • Buyers of fuels must adopt a regional sourcing model to obtain the benefits of reduced logistics costs, reduced inventory costs, and lower turnaround times.
  • Try our procurement platform for free to access 9 full reports, custom studies, and over 700 reports for no cost. SpendEdge now offers paid subscriptions starting as low as $250/month.

Key Questions Answered in this 3D Modeling Procurement Report

  • What is the spend potential in the 3D Modeling market?
  • What is the correct price to pay for 3D Modeling? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?
  • Which selection criteria are the most important for 3D Modeling suppliers market?
  • Who are the top 3D Modeling suppliers? What are their cost structures?
  • What are supplier margins in 3D Modeling market?
  • Which negotiation levers can reduce 3D Modeling procurement cost?
  • What are the best practices for 3D Modeling procurement and what are the potential risks?

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:51pVALARIS PLC : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
09:50pRecce Pharmaceuticals Announces First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Operational Highlights
GL
09:48pBLUE STAR ADISSEO : 2020-014 Announcement on the completion of the acquisition of assets and related-party transaction
PU
09:48pSPH REIT : Successfully Secures Refinancing Of S$280 Million In A Five-Year Loan
PU
09:38pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against E-House (China) Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
09:37pTSINGTAO BREWERY : 1Q Net Profit Fell 33.5% as Pandemic Hurt Sales
DJ
09:31pCLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL : Announces 2019 Financial Results
AQ
09:31pAnalysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market 2020-2024 | Growing Shift toward Eco-friendly Products to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
09:31p3D Modeling Procurement Intelligence Report – Insights into 3D Modeling Procurement Risks, Category Best Practices, and Key Questions Asked by Procurement Professionals | SpendEdge
BU
09:31pCN announces election of directors
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
2FACEBOOK : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier co..
4AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : 2020 Half Year ESG Target Update
5Asian stocks set to track U.S. gains as virus treatment hopes lift confidence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group