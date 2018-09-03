3D Motion Capture - Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2023: Widespread Acceptance of 3D Motion Capture in Movies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
3D Motion Capture Market - Segmented by Type, System, Application
(Biomechanical Research and Medical, Media and Entertainment,
Engineering and Industrial Applications), and Region - Growth, Trends,
and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global 3D motion capture market is expected to register a CAGR of
9.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.
North America is one of the largest markets for 3D motion capture
technology industries, globally. The huge market in the region is
primarily due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the
field of entertainment, sports, and medical science.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Technological Innovations in Computer Vision Technology
-
Rise in Demand and Preference toward High-quality 3D Animations
-
Widespread Acceptance of 3D Motion Capture in Movies
Restraints
-
Requirement for High-end Processors
-
Lack of Availability of Affordable Interface Software
Notable Development in the Market
-
mCube, the leading provider of the world's smallest and lowest power
MEMS motion sensors, announced that it had completed the acquisition
of 3D motion tracking products and technology company, Xsens from ON
Semiconductor. This acquisition will help their customers to implement
radical new applications, enabled by motion sensing and tracking
technology advancements.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Market Dynamics
6. Technology Snapshot
7. Market Segmentation
8. Vendor Market Share
9. Key Vendor Profiles
-
Codamotion - Charnwood Dynamics Ltd.
-
Motion Analysis Corporation
-
Noraxon U.S.A. Inc.
-
Notch Interfaces Inc.
-
Optitrack
-
PhaseSpace Inc.
-
Phoenix Technologies Inc.
-
Qualisys AB
-
Synertial Labs Ltd.
-
Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.
-
Xsens Technologies B.V.
10. Investment Analysis
11. Future of the Market
