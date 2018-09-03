Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3D Motion Capture - Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2023: Widespread Acceptance of 3D Motion Capture in Movies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 07:38pm CEST

The "Global 3D Motion Capture Market - Segmented by Type, System, Application (Biomechanical Research and Medical, Media and Entertainment, Engineering and Industrial Applications), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D motion capture market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

North America is one of the largest markets for 3D motion capture technology industries, globally. The huge market in the region is primarily due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the field of entertainment, sports, and medical science.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Technological Innovations in Computer Vision Technology
  • Rise in Demand and Preference toward High-quality 3D Animations
  • Widespread Acceptance of 3D Motion Capture in Movies

Restraints

  • Requirement for High-end Processors
  • Lack of Availability of Affordable Interface Software

Notable Development in the Market

  • mCube, the leading provider of the world's smallest and lowest power MEMS motion sensors, announced that it had completed the acquisition of 3D motion tracking products and technology company, Xsens from ON Semiconductor. This acquisition will help their customers to implement radical new applications, enabled by motion sensing and tracking technology advancements.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Market Dynamics

6. Technology Snapshot

7. Market Segmentation

8. Vendor Market Share

9. Key Vendor Profiles

  • Codamotion - Charnwood Dynamics Ltd.
  • Motion Analysis Corporation
  • Noraxon U.S.A. Inc.
  • Notch Interfaces Inc.
  • Optitrack
  • PhaseSpace Inc.
  • Phoenix Technologies Inc.
  • Qualisys AB
  • Synertial Labs Ltd.
  • Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.
  • Xsens Technologies B.V.

10. Investment Analysis

11. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/299cbv/3d_motion_capture?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:36pTHE E-BIKE MARKET IN EUROPE 2018-2022 : Increasing Concern Towards Health & the Environment Among Consumers is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:33pEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil says blockade threatens production at Nigeria oil facilities
RE
08:33pUnited States (Fantini) Daily Enhanced Gaming Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:32pTESLA : included in Ontario rebate program after court decision
AQ
08:30pMANUFACTURERS : Fuel tax a blow to Big Four
AQ
08:30pUnited States National Gaming Revenue Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:27pSPARK NEW ZEALAND : Emirates Team New Zealand partners with Spark to gain a winning edge on the water
PU
08:24pHELLENIC BANK PUBLIC : officially takes over Co-op operations
AQ
08:21pFANTINI'S DAILY FULL SUITE GAMING SUBSCRIPTION : News and Investible Data Points on the Casino-Gaming Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:18pTELKOM SOC : As SA switches to fibre diet, ADSL looks constipated
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO returns to China after arrest in U.S. sexual misconduct case
3UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
4CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.