3D Motion Capture - Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2023: Widespread Acceptance of 3D Motion Capture in Movies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global 3D motion capture market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

North America is one of the largest markets for 3D motion capture technology industries, globally. The huge market in the region is primarily due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the field of entertainment, sports, and medical science.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Innovations in Computer Vision Technology

Rise in Demand and Preference toward High-quality 3D Animations

Widespread Acceptance of 3D Motion Capture in Movies

Restraints

Requirement for High-end Processors

Lack of Availability of Affordable Interface Software

Notable Development in the Market

mCube, the leading provider of the world's smallest and lowest power MEMS motion sensors, announced that it had completed the acquisition of 3D motion tracking products and technology company, Xsens from ON Semiconductor. This acquisition will help their customers to implement radical new applications, enabled by motion sensing and tracking technology advancements.

