3D Printer Market Worth USD 7.08 Billion by 2022 | Technavio

07/02/2019 | 03:31am EDT

According to Technavio Research Report “3D Printer Market by product (industrial 3D printer and desktop 3D printer) and technology (FDM, SLS, SLA and others), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas) is witnessed to grow USD 7.08 billion, at a CAGR of 37% from 2018 to 2022”.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005194/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global 3D printer market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global 3D printer market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Browse complete ToC and LoE, as well as selected illustrations and example pages of 3D Printer Market.

Request for Sample @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR20178

Global 3D Printer Market: Top emerging trend

The growing demand for new materials is an emerging trend in the 3D printer market. The declining prices of 3D printers have led to their increased adoption. This is contributing to the increasing demand for 3D materials. The key products used in 3D printing technology are plastics, metals, and ceramics. Plastics are generally used in printing materials because they are cheaper when compared with other materials. In addition, the growing outsourcing of 3D printing will also fuel the demand for 3D printers in the upcoming years. 3D printer manufacturers are outsourcing 3D printing projects for both prototypes and production runs. Thus, growing adoption of outsourcing 3D printers is further likely to drive the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

Speak to Research Expert @

https://www.technavio.com/speak-to-analyst?report=IRTNTR20178

Increasing inclination toward customized or personalized 3D products

With the rising digital literacy and increasing inclination toward personalization, consumers are increasingly engaging in obtaining custom-made products. Several online companies are offering 3D printing services and products at economical prices. Furthermore, consumers are increasingly investing in printing expensive products including toys and home décor. In addition, industry professionals are also developing customized products to reach the evolving end-user requirements. Thus, growing popularity of customized products will eventually drive the 3D printer market growth in the forthcoming years.

Few Major Players for the 3D Printer Market are:

  • Stratasys
  • 3D Systems
  • SLM Solutions
  • EOS
  • XYZprinting
  • Ultimaker
  • Formlabs

Global 3D Printer Market: Segmentation analysis

The market research analysis categorizes the global 3D printer market into the following technology segments:

  • FDM
  • SLS
  • SLA

In 2017, the FDM segment accounted for 25.61% of the global market and is projected to reach 26.11% by 2022, exhibiting almost 0.5% increase in market share.

Browse Industries Reports @ Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
