3D Printer Market Worth USD 7.08 Billion by 2022 | Technavio

According to Technavio Research Report “3D Printer Market by product (industrial 3D printer and desktop 3D printer) and technology (FDM, SLS, SLA and others), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas) is witnessed to grow USD 7.08 billion, at a CAGR of 37% from 2018 to 2022”.

Global 3D Printer Market: Top emerging trend

The growing demand for new materials is an emerging trend in the 3D printer market. The declining prices of 3D printers have led to their increased adoption. This is contributing to the increasing demand for 3D materials. The key products used in 3D printing technology are plastics, metals, and ceramics. Plastics are generally used in printing materials because they are cheaper when compared with other materials. In addition, the growing outsourcing of 3D printing will also fuel the demand for 3D printers in the upcoming years. 3D printer manufacturers are outsourcing 3D printing projects for both prototypes and production runs. Thus, growing adoption of outsourcing 3D printers is further likely to drive the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

Increasing inclination toward customized or personalized 3D products

With the rising digital literacy and increasing inclination toward personalization, consumers are increasingly engaging in obtaining custom-made products. Several online companies are offering 3D printing services and products at economical prices. Furthermore, consumers are increasingly investing in printing expensive products including toys and home décor. In addition, industry professionals are also developing customized products to reach the evolving end-user requirements. Thus, growing popularity of customized products will eventually drive the 3D printer market growth in the forthcoming years.

Few Major Players for the 3D Printer Market are:

Stratasys

3D Systems

SLM Solutions

EOS

XYZprinting

Ultimaker

Formlabs

Global 3D Printer Market: Segmentation analysis

The market research analysis categorizes the global 3D printer market into the following technology segments:

FDM

SLS

SLA

In 2017, the FDM segment accounted for 25.61% of the global market and is projected to reach 26.11% by 2022, exhibiting almost 0.5% increase in market share.

