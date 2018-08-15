Log in
3D Printing Devices, Services and Supplies - Global Market Opportunities & Strategies to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

The "3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for 3D printing devices, services and supplies was valued at around USD 5.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach around USD 27 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022.

3D Printing can deliver more benefits than just the ability to develop new devices. The two greatest problems that most manufacturers face when bringing a device to market are tooling costs and stringent regulatory processes. 3D printing has the potential to reduce tooling costs and accelerate lead time and regulatory submissions substantially when compared to conventional methods.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Report Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Industry Analysis

5 Most Popular 3D Printers by Region, Q1-2017

6 Market Share Analysis

7 Impact of 3D Printing on Company's Business Strategies

8 Market Dynamics

9 Competitive Scenario

10 3D Printing Market, Segmentation by Industry

11 3D Printing Market, By Type of Product

12 3D Printing Market, By Geography

13 Company Profiles

North America

  • 3D Systems
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Carbon3D Inc.
  • ExOne
  • Formlabs Inc.
  • GE Additive
  • HP Inc.
  • Organovo
  • Protolabs
  • Stratasys Ltd.

Asia-Pacific

  • Altem Technologies Private Limited
  • Imaginarium
  • Kabuku Inc.
  • Materialise NV
  • Materialise NV
  • Prismlab China Ltd
  • Renishaw PLC
  • Sichuan Revotek
  • SLM Solutions Group AG
  • Titomic Limited
  • Voxeljet AG

Western Europe

  • Ultimaker
  • Winsun

Eastern Europe

  • 3D Systems
  • Apis Cor
  • Craftunique Kft.
  • EnvisionTEC
  • Materialise NV
  • Prusa Research s.r.o.
  • Sethi3D

South America

  • Materialise NV
  • Spetsavia
  • Stratasys Ltd.
  • Zortrax S.A.

Middle East

  • IRIS 3D Solutions
  • Kemiq
  • Nano Dimension
  • Paradigm 3D
  • Sinterex
  • Sizan Company

Africa

  • Aerosud
  • Metal Heart
  • Rapid 3D

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jf6zk9/3d_printing?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
