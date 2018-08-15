3D Printing Devices, Services and Supplies - Global Market Opportunities & Strategies to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "3D
The global market for 3D printing devices, services and supplies was
valued at around USD 5.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach around
USD 27 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 25% during the
forecast period of 2016 to 2022.
3D Printing can deliver more benefits than just the ability to develop
new devices. The two greatest problems that most manufacturers face when
bringing a device to market are tooling costs and stringent regulatory
processes. 3D printing has the potential to reduce tooling costs and
accelerate lead time and regulatory submissions substantially when
compared to conventional methods.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Report Scope
3 Research Methodology
4 Industry Analysis
5 Most Popular 3D Printers by Region, Q1-2017
6 Market Share Analysis
7 Impact of 3D Printing on Company's Business Strategies
8 Market Dynamics
9 Competitive Scenario
10 3D Printing Market, Segmentation by Industry
11 3D Printing Market, By Type of Product
12 3D Printing Market, By Geography
13 Company Profiles
North America
-
3D Systems
-
Autodesk Inc.
-
Carbon3D Inc.
-
ExOne
-
Formlabs Inc.
-
GE Additive
-
HP Inc.
-
Organovo
-
Protolabs
-
Stratasys Ltd.
Asia-Pacific
-
Altem Technologies Private Limited
-
Imaginarium
-
Kabuku Inc.
-
Materialise NV
-
-
Prismlab China Ltd
-
Renishaw PLC
-
Sichuan Revotek
-
SLM Solutions Group AG
-
Titomic Limited
-
Voxeljet AG
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
-
3D Systems
-
Apis Cor
-
Craftunique Kft.
-
EnvisionTEC
-
Materialise NV
-
Prusa Research s.r.o.
-
Sethi3D
South America
-
Materialise NV
-
Spetsavia
-
Stratasys Ltd.
-
Zortrax S.A.
Middle East
-
IRIS 3D Solutions
-
Kemiq
-
Nano Dimension
-
Paradigm 3D
-
Sinterex
-
Sizan Company
Africa
-
Aerosud
-
Metal Heart
-
Rapid 3D
