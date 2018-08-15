3D Printing Devices, Services and Supplies - Global Market Opportunities & Strategies to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for 3D printing devices, services and supplies was valued at around USD 5.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach around USD 27 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022.

3D Printing can deliver more benefits than just the ability to develop new devices. The two greatest problems that most manufacturers face when bringing a device to market are tooling costs and stringent regulatory processes. 3D printing has the potential to reduce tooling costs and accelerate lead time and regulatory submissions substantially when compared to conventional methods.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Report Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Industry Analysis

5 Most Popular 3D Printers by Region, Q1-2017

6 Market Share Analysis

7 Impact of 3D Printing on Company's Business Strategies

8 Market Dynamics

9 Competitive Scenario

10 3D Printing Market, Segmentation by Industry

11 3D Printing Market, By Type of Product

12 3D Printing Market, By Geography

13 Company Profiles

North America

3D Systems

Autodesk Inc.

Carbon3D Inc.

ExOne

Formlabs Inc.

GE Additive

HP Inc.

Organovo

Protolabs

Stratasys Ltd.

Asia-Pacific

Altem Technologies Private Limited

Imaginarium

Kabuku Inc.

Materialise NV

Materialise NV

Prismlab China Ltd

Renishaw PLC

Sichuan Revotek

SLM Solutions Group AG

Titomic Limited

Voxeljet AG

Western Europe

Ultimaker

Winsun

Eastern Europe

3D Systems

Apis Cor

Craftunique Kft.

EnvisionTEC

Materialise NV

Prusa Research s.r.o.

Sethi3D

South America

Materialise NV

Spetsavia

Stratasys Ltd.

Zortrax S.A.

Middle East

IRIS 3D Solutions

Kemiq

Nano Dimension

Paradigm 3D

Sinterex

Sizan Company

Africa

Aerosud

Metal Heart

Rapid 3D

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jf6zk9/3d_printing?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005535/en/