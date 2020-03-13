Log in
3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024 | Use of 3D Technology in the Aerospace Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/13/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the 3D printing metal materials market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.59 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005262/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Markforged Inc., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB and The ExOne Co. are some of the major market participants. The use of 3D technology in the aerospace sector will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of 3D technology in the aerospace sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

3D Printing Metal Materials Market is segmented as below:

Type

  • Titanium
  • Stainless Steel
  • Nickel
  • Aluminum
  • Others

End-user

  • Medical and Healthcare
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Tool and Mold Making
  • Academic Institutions
  • Other End-users

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40060

3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our 3D printing metal materials market report covers the following areas:

  • 3D Printing Metal Materials Market Size
  • 3D Printing Metal Materials Market Trends
  • 3D Printing Metal Materials Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for high-performance materials as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printing metal materials market growth during the next few years.

3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the 3D printing metal materials market, including some of the vendors such as Markforged Inc., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB and The ExOne Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the 3d printing metal materials market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D printing metal materials market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the 3D printing metal materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the 3D printing metal materials market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printing metal materials market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: 3D PRINTING METHODS

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Titanium - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Stainless steel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Nickel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Medical and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Tool and mold making - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing demand for high-performance materials
  • Use of 3D printing to produce spare parts
  • Emerging applications of 3D printing in medical and healthcare industries

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3D Systems Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
  • General Electric Co.
  • Höganäs AB
  • Markforged Inc.
  • Materialise NV
  • Renishaw Plc
  • Sandvik AB
  • The ExOne Co.

PART 16: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
