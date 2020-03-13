3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024 | Use of 3D Technology in the Aerospace Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the 3D printing metal materials market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.59 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005262/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Markforged Inc., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB and The ExOne Co. are some of the major market participants. The use of 3D technology in the aerospace sector will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of 3D technology in the aerospace sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

3D Printing Metal Materials Market is segmented as below:

Type

Titanium

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Aluminum

Others

End-user

Medical and Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Academic Institutions

Other End-users

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our 3D printing metal materials market report covers the following areas:

3D Printing Metal Materials Market Size

3D Printing Metal Materials Market Trends

3D Printing Metal Materials Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for high-performance materials as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printing metal materials market growth during the next few years.

3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the 3D printing metal materials market, including some of the vendors such as Markforged Inc., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB and The ExOne Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the 3d printing metal materials market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D printing metal materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D printing metal materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the 3D printing metal materials market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printing metal materials market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: 3D PRINTING METHODS

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Titanium - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Stainless steel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nickel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Medical and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tool and mold making - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for high-performance materials

Use of 3D printing to produce spare parts

Emerging applications of 3D printing in medical and healthcare industries

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3D Systems Inc.

BASF SE

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

General Electric Co.

Höganäs AB

Markforged Inc.

Materialise NV

Renishaw Plc

Sandvik AB

The ExOne Co.

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

