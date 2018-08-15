3D Printing in Aerospace: Handbook of Global Inventions and Recommendations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "3D Printing in Aerospace" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D Printing in Aerospace Handbook of all Global inventions and recommendations is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the 3D printing technology in Aerospace sector.

The report provides overall trends in the domain of 3D printing in the aerospace industry thus highlighting the technology evolution (patent filing trends), primary countries of research, major market geographies, existing collaborations and opportunities, new entrants, key patents, most active law firms, prominent inventors and important IPC classes as well as key player's IP position in the domain of 3D printing.

The report focuses on detailed technology analysis of patents and applications published in the technology domain thus highlighting the focus of patents and applications relating to the production methods used in 3D printing, scanning and modeling techniques disclosed, materials used for 3D printing, applicable products being targeted and technical challenges faced.

The report also provides the complete snapshot of global major leading aerospace industry players in this technology domain which includes but is not limited to the analysis of the major players in the domain focusing on their patent filing trends, their research centers, markets of interest, technology focus, partnerships, strategies and other important parameters.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the 3D printing technology in aerospace sector and is a one stop access to all global inventions, major disruptions, upcoming trends, expert recommendations and much more, thus a valuable source to guide and direct companies and individuals interested in the market to achieve sea change growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overall Trends in the Technology Domain

2 Technology Analysis

3 Major Players Analysis

4 Authors

5 Methodology

6 Relevance Criteria

7 References

Companies Mentioned

Airbus

Boeing

General Electric

Honeywell

Lockheed Martin

MTU Aero Engines

Rolls Royce

Safran

Siemens

United Technologies

