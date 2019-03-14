Log in
3D Signatures : Report of Voting Results

03/14/2019

Report ofVoting Results

(Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102)

The following briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of 3D Signatures Inc. (the 'Corporation') held on February 28, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, at which the requisite quorum of shareholders for the meeting were present:

Item 1: Number of Directors

The proxies and shares voted in person received for this item were voted as follows for setting the number of directors at five:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast
For Against For Against
Setting the Number of Directors 24,658,091 102,300 99.59% 0.41%

Item 2: Election of Directors

The proxies and shares voted in person received for this item were voted as follows for the appointment / reappointment of director nominees to the Board of Directors:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast
For Against For Against
Hugh Rogers 24,650,191 0 99.55% 0.00%
Sabine Mai

24,655,391

0

99.58%

0.00%
Ryan Cheung 24,674,618 0

99.65%

0.00%
Richard Savage 24,750,891 0

99.96%

0.00%
Guido Baechler 24,753,091 0 99.97% 0.00%

Item 3: Appointment of Auditors

MNP LLPwere re-appointed as the auditors of the Corporation to hold the office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until its successor is appointed. The proxies and shares voted in person received for this item were voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast
For Against For Against
Appointment of Auditor 24,899,284 0 99.60% 0.00%

Item 4: Change of Name

The Corporation's shareholders approved the Corporation's change of name to Telo Genomics Corp. The proxies and shares voted in person received for this item were voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast
For Against For Against
Change of Name 24,861,795 137,489 99.45% 0.55%

Item 5: Share Consolidation

The Corporation's shareholders approved the Share Consolidation Resolution, approving an amendment to the Corporation's Articles to consolidate (or reverse stock split) the Corporation's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a basis of one post-consolidation Common Share for every five pre-consolidation Common Shares. The proxies and shares voted in person received for this item were voted as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast
For Against For Against
Share Consolidation 24,771,584 227,700 99.09% 0.91%

'Sherif Louis'

Sherif Louis, President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

3D Signatures Inc. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 01:58:08 UTC
