Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

3DEO : Wins Design Excellence Award for High-Volume Production Component

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 10:02am EDT

3DEO, a metal 3D printing technology company, has won the Design Excellence Award for its metal 3D printed production component at the 2020 Design Excellence Award Competition. The competition is sponsored by the international trade association for metal powder industries, MPIF, which recognizes a distinguished example of the efforts in metal additive manufacturing to push forward new technologies, designs, and commercial successes. 3DEO production parts can be found in diverse industries and applications in the aerospace, defense, medical device, and consumer product industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005115/en/

Figure 1 - 3DEO's Winning Part, the "Anchor Link" (Photo: Business Wire)

Figure 1 - 3DEO's Winning Part, the "Anchor Link" (Photo: Business Wire)

Payman Torabi, Ph.D., 3DEO’s co-founder and CTO, said, “We are honored to receive this award of distinction from MPIF. It is a terrific accomplishment for 3DEO that highlights the giant leaps we have made over the last 18 months commercializing our technology.”

Dr. Torabi also commented on the potential of 3DEO and 3D printing in general to catalyze the next industrial revolution. “3D printing is an incredible modern tool with a lot of advantages. You can’t utilize all its potential powers with an outdated mindset or approach. We as engineers, designers, builders, and innovators need to start rethinking our methods so all of humanity can witness and benefit from a new industrial revolution.”

Matt Petros, Ph.D., 3DEO’s CEO, said, “It is particularly exciting to me that the winning component is a high-volume production part, not a one-off prototype. We had to out-compete CNC machining to win the production order, and we did that with a lower piece price AND the ability to seamlessly scale quantities into very high volumes. It was a ‘win-win’ for both 3DEO and our customer.”

For the first time in metal 3D printing, 3DEO is winning high-volume, low-cost parts orders versus traditional manufacturing techniques such as CNC machining and metal injection molding. 3DEO is breaking new ground in metal AM due to its highly differentiated technology and business model. Rather than selling printers, the company sells parts and offers customers a “one-stop-shop” for production-quality metal components. With 3DEO, customers get what they ultimately need—end use, additively manufactured production parts that are competitive with traditional manufacturing in terms of cost and quality, but with all of the advantages of 3D printing.

“With production customers in diverse industries and applications such as aerospace, defense, medical devices, and consumer products, 3DEO is well on its way to realizing its vision to become a world-class metal parts supplier,” continued Dr. Petros. “The design award for such a high-volume production component is a terrific example of the tangible progress we are making. Thank you to MPIF for the recognition, and most importantly thank you to our customers for working side-by-side with us to change the world of manufacturing together.”

ABOUT 3DEO: Based in Los Angeles, California, 3DEO invented and patented several industrial technologies, including metal 3D printing, which is the core of its next generation manufacturing platform. The company supplies complex stainless-steel components in high volumes to customers in the medical, defense, aerospace, and other industrial markets. By working with 3DEO, customers get access to cutting edge manufacturing technologies in 3D printing, machine learning, and robotics. For more information, visit www.3deo.co.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:25aEXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC : . - Update on Partnership with Potencia
AQ
10:25aGOLD : Applies To Upgrade to the OTCQB
AQ
10:25aACCESS BANK : FMO - New Syndicated Tier-II Facility to increase COVID-19 resilience for Access Bank Nigeria
AQ
10:25aAON : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
10:24aHELIX RESOURCES LIMITED : - Drilling Underway at Cobar Gold Project
AQ
10:24aPOSITIVO DESEMPEÑO EN EE. UU., ÓPTIMA LIQUIDEZ, DIGITALIZACIÓN Y AHORROS : claves de Cementos Argos en el segundo trimestre
PU
10:24aVENTURE MINERALS LIMITED : - EM Survey unveils Priority Massive Sulfide drill targets at Vulcan Copper-Gold Prospect
AQ
10:24aVIEMED HEALTHCARE : 2020 Q2 Financial Statements
PU
10:24aCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : How COVID-19 made healthy indoor environments and wellness a priority
PU
10:24aUR-ENERGY INC. : Releases 2020 Q2 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
4SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : maakt resultaten tweede kwartaal en eerste jaarhelft 2020 bekend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group