3M 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company - MMM

09/26/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until September 27, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM).  Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 9, 2017 and May 28, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of 3M and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mmm/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 27, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On May 29, 2019, New Hampshire filed suit against the Company for contamination from chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) that had been found in ten New Hampshire counties, alleging that the Company possessed unique knowledge of the dangers of PFAS chemicals but continued to make or sell them without warning the public of their health risks. On this news, the price of 3M’s shares plummeted.

The case is Heavy & General Laborers’ Locals 472 & 172 Welfare Fund v. 3M Company, et al., 19-cv-15982

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
