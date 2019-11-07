3Play Media : Launches Disruptive Live Captioning Service

3Play Media announced today the launch of a game changing new live automatic captioning service, which provides video publishers with a drastically more flexible and cost-effective solution for captioning live streamed video events. Live captioning makes your live events more accessible for the Deaf and hard of hearing community and improves viewer engagement and brand recall.

This solution utilizes automated speech recognition (ASR) technology through 3Play Media’s partner, Speechmatics, and can be implemented natively with select platforms or through simple embeds. 3Play Media integrates with top live streaming video and meeting platforms such as YouTube, Zoom, Brightcove, JW Player, and also Facebook.

3Play Media's live auto captioning service streamlines the traditional live captioning workflow by integrating with major video platforms to post live captions directly back to your stream.

"Our goal has always been to make video accessibility as easy as possible, and we're thrilled to launch a live automatic captioning solution that does just that," said 3Play Media Co-Founder & Co-CEO Josh Miller. "While traditional live captioning workflows can be manual and painful, our service drastically simplifies the process of scheduling and publishing live captions with a web-based interface and robust integrations."

Content publishers can create live events in their preferred video platform, then schedule live captions for that corresponding live event in 3Play Media’s account system. Once the live event starts streaming, the live captions display directly in the video platform or through an embed code. When the event ends, the transcript is available in the 3Play Media account system, with options to upgrade to full transcription, edit the transcript, or order more services.

Ian Firth, VP Products, Speechmatics said: “3Play Media has been a customer of Speechmatics for a number of years and we have seen them continually push the boundaries of what is possible with automatic speech recognition technology for captioning. Utilizing our high accuracy, low latency real-time ASR, 3Play Media is reaching new audiences with live, online captioning through their platform integrations.”

For the month of November, 3Play Media is offering the first ten hours of live automatic captioning free of charge.

About 3Play Media

3Play Media is a leading provider of captioning, transcription, audio description, and subtitling solutions, as well as video search and accessible plugins. 3Play Media has more than 5,000 customers in higher education, media and entertainment, enterprise, and online video. 3Play Media's goal is to simplify the process of making video accessible through APIs, video plugins, a user-friendly web-based account system, and integrations with leading video players. 3Play Media was founded in 2007 and is based in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit https://www.3playmedia.com.

