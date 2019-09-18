3Q Digital Debuts Among Top Performance Marketing Agencies Reviewed by Independent Research Firm

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Q Digital, the world’s largest independent digital agency, has been recognized as an agency in the contenders category in The Forrester Wave™: Performance Marketing Agencies, Q3, 2019, released today.



In the report, Forrester recommends 3Q Digital for clients “looking to jumpstart their performance marketing strategy to drive customer acquisition.” 3Q was also recognized for its vision to provide clients with a fully integrated performance marketing offering for digital and traditional advertising.

“We believe our debut in the Forrester Wave reinforces 3Qs position as a top performance marketing agency,” said David Rodnitzky, CEO, 3Q Digital. “In the report, we think Forrester recognizes what truly sets the 3Q team and work apart from other agencies: an entrepreneurial heritage and growth-minded spirit that fuels our approach and work.”

3Q Digital earned the highest score possible in seven criteria, including: Innovation, Measurement, Performance in Paid Social, Social Networks Supported, Creative and Content, Reputation Management, and Privacy. 3Q Digital was among a select group of agencies reviewed by Forrester and measured by Forrester’s methodology, which includes client reviews and an intensive research process.

This news comes on the heels of 3Q Digital’s recent international expansion, with offices opening in Dublin and Singapore. In May, 3Q Digital received a growth investment from PSP Capital and Erie Street Capital to support the agency’s continued expansion of its portfolio of growth services, marketing technology, and geographic footprint.

ABOUT 3Q DIGITAL

3Q Digital is a performance and digital marketing agency that grows disruptors into market leaders. Founded in 2008 by CEO David Rodnitzky, and verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency, it is one of the world’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, with 12 offices and more than 320 employees. Named one of Inc.com’s 2019 Best Places to Work, 3Q has seen steady growth by leading its clients through paid media, digital strategy, decision sciences, creative, SEO & Content, and SMB growth. For more information, please visit https://3qdigital.com/services/.

