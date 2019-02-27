3SAE Technologies Introduces FITEL's New Compact S185 Series Fusion Splicers at OFC 2019

Breakthrough Design Creates Industry's Most Advanced and Compact Specialty Fiber Fusion Splicers

3SAE Technologies will feature the industry's newest and most compact fusion splicing equipment for specialty fibers at OFC 2019 in San Diego Mar. 3-7. Designed and manufactured by Furakawa Electric Co. Ltd, the FITEL S185 series provides high precision and low splice loss for specialty fiber splicing.

"We're excited to bring Furakawa's breakthrough design to the North American market. As optical assemblies continue to become smaller in size, the need for correspondingly smaller fusion splicers became clear," said Don Grasso, Chief Executive Officer of 3SAE Technologies. "Conventional models have become bloated, oversized and overpriced. The FITEL S185 series delivers exacting precision and low splice loss in a compact unit half the size of conventional models and at a much more affordable price point. We're proud to offer turnkey sales, service and support for the FITEL S185 product line."

The FITEL S185 series also significantly reduces the length of fiber needed under the windshield and delivers more precise operation for today's compact optical assemblies, fiber lasers and optical sensors. The high capacity battery option provides additional portability and WiFi-enabled operation allows for faster and easier operational control.

The FITEL S185HS and S185PM units are designed specifically for High Strength and Polarization Maintaining fibers ranging from 80µm to 150µm. The FITEL S185LDF and S185PMLDF are designed to handle Large Diameter Fibers and PMLDF ranging from 80µm up to 500µm. They are ideal for manufacturing, research and other specialty fiber splicing applications.

Photonics companies from around the world are gathering to see next generation products like FITEL's S185 series at OFC 2019, the leading global technology conference and exhibition in the industry. Conference attendees are invited to 3SAE’s booth #5542 for product demonstrations and detailed specifications. The FITEL S185 product line will also be featured at OFS’s booth #2638.

For more information, contact 3SAE Technologies at sales@3sae.com or visit www.3SAE.com.

About 3SAE Technologies Inc.

3SAE Technologies Inc. (www.3SAE.com) is a global technology leader in fiber optic preparation tools and glass processing equipment. Headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., 3SAE Technologies holds over 100 patents and offers a full range of optical fiber fusion splicing equipment to meet the demanding requirements of specialized markets such as high power fiber lasers, medical, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, OEM and fiber optic components.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005270/en/