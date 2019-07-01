|
3SBio : ADOPTION OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN AND GRANT OF AWARDED SHARES BY A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY
07/01/2019
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1530)
ADOPTION OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN
AND
GRANT OF AWARDED SHARES BY A SUBSIDIARY
OF THE COMPANY
Adoption of ESOP by Sunshine Guojian
As part of the Group's initiatives to incentivise the performance of its directors, senior management and employees, on 19 June 2019, the shareholders of Sunshine Guojian, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, approved the adoption of the ESOP to further promote the productivity, creativity and continuous growth in performance of the directors, senior management and employees of the Group. The ESOP does not constitute a share option scheme or an arrangement analogous to a share option scheme for the purpose of Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholders' approval is therefore required to adopt the ESOP.
Grant of Awarded Shares
On 19 June 2019, the shareholders of Sunshine Guojian resolved and increased its total issued share capital by a total of 44,367,221 shares, representing not more than 8% of the enlarged issued share capital of Sunshine Guojian, for the purpose of granting and allotting the Awarded Shares to the Selected Participants. The total consideration for the Awarded Shares involved for the Grant is RMB44,367,221, representing RMB1.00 per Awarded Share (being the par value of each Guojian Share) payable by the Selected Participants.
Pursuant to the shareholders' resolutions of Sunshine Guojian on 19 June 2019 and the Board's resolutions on 20 June 2019, it was resolved that out of the 8% of the enlarged share capital of Sunshine Guojian that are to be allotted and issued:
-
approximately 5.35% of which, representing 29,672,221 Awarded Shares, are to be allotted and issued to Connected Grantees, comprising Dr. Lou, Ms. Su and three other directors/ supervisors of the Company's subsidiaries including Sunshine Guojian; and
-
approximately 2.65% of which, representing 14,695,000 Awarded Shares, are to be allotted and issued to Non-connected Grantees, comprising independent employees of the Group.
After the Grant, the Company's equity interest in Sunshine Guojian will reduce from 96.22% to 88.52% in Sunshine Guojian, and Sunshine Guojian will remain as a subsidiary of the Company.
The Awarded Shares, when issued and fully paid, will rank pari passu among themselves and with the Guojian Shares in issue, with the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of allotment and in respect of the financial period after the date of allotment only.
The Subscription Agreement and the ESOP Agreements
For purposes of granting and allotting the Awarded Shares to the Selected Participants under the ESOP and the Grant, Sunshine Guojian has entered into (i) the Subscription Agreement with its existing shareholders, Achieve Well and the Fund (both as new shareholders); and (ii) the ESOP Agreements with the Selected Participants.
The Subscription Agreement
Under the Subscription Agreement, the parties have agreed, among other things, that (i) Achieve Well, which is wholly-owned by Dr. Lou, shall subscribe for 25,160,657 Guojian Shares (representing approximately 4.54% of the enlarged total issued share capital of Sunshine Guojian); and (ii) the Fund will subscribe for 19,206,564 Guojian Shares (representing approximately 3.46% of the enlarged total issued share capital of Sunshine Guojian), in cash. The aforementioned Guojian Shares to be subscribed by Achieve Well and the Fund, respectively, are the Awarded Shares which will be allotted and issued to the Selected Participants for the purpose of the ESOP.
Dr. Lou ESOP Agreement
On 30 June 2019, in connection with the Awarded Shares to be granted and allotted to Dr. Lou, Achieve Well entered into the Dr. Lou ESOP Agreement, pursuant to which Achieve Well agreed to subscribe for 25,160,657 Awarded Shares (representing approximately 4.54% of the enlarged issued share capital of Sunshine Guojian) at a subscription price of RMB1.00 for each Awarded Share to be granted and allotted by Sunshine Guojian to Dr. Lou in accordance with the ESOP.
The Guojian ESOP Agreement and the Non-Guojian ESOP Agreement
On 30 June 2019, in connection with the Awarded Shares to be granted and allotted to the Grantees other than Dr. Lou, Sunshine Guojian and each of the Other Selected Participants (including Ms. Su) signed the Guojian ESOP Agreement and the Non-Guojian ESOP Agreement (as the case may be), pursuant to which the parties have agreed, among other things, that the Other Selected Participants shall hold the Awarded Shares through the Fund by way of investing indirectly in the Fund as limited partners. The Fund will directly hold the corresponding number of Awarded Shares to be granted and allotted by Sunshine Guojian to the Fund for the ultimate benefit of the respective Other Selected Participants in accordance with the ESOP.
Listing Rules Implications
The grant of the Awarded Shares to each of the Connected Grantees constitutes a connected transaction under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As all applicable percentage ratios (as specified in the Listing Rules) are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the grant of the Awarded Shares to the Connected Grantees is subject to announcement requirement but exempt from shareholders' approval requirement. Each of the respective Connected Grantees has abstained from voting on the resolution approving the grant of the Awarded Shares to them under the ESOP at the board meeting of the Company in accordance with the requirements of the articles of association of the Company and applicable rules and regulations. The Board (including the independent non-executive directors of the Company) has approved the Grant and is of the view that the terms of Grant are fair and reasonable, and that the Grant is on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
ADOPTION OF ESOP BY SUNSHINE GUOJIAN
As part of the Group's initiatives to incentivise the performance of its directors, senior management and employees, on 19 June 2019, the shareholders of Sunshine Guojian, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, approved the adoption of the ESOP, in which Eligible Participants (which includes directors, senior management and employees of the Group) are eligible to participate.
Purposes and objectives
The purposes and objectives of the ESOP are to further promote the productivity, creativity and continuous growth in performance by the directors, senior management and employees of the Group.
GRANT OF AWARDED SHARES
On 19 June 2019, the shareholders of Sunshine Guojian resolved and increased its total issued share capital by a total of 44,367,221 shares, representing not more than 8% of the enlarged issued share capital of Sunshine Guojian, for the purpose of granting and allotting the Awarded Shares to the Selected Participants. The total consideration for the Awarded Shares involved for the Grant is RMB44,367,221, representing RMB1.00 per Awarded Share (being the par value of each Guojian Share) payable by the Selected Participants.
Grantees
Pursuant to the shareholders' resolutions of Sunshine Guojian on 19 June 2019 and the Board's resolutions on 20 June 2019, it was resolved that out of the 8% of the enlarged share capital of Sunshine Guojian that are to be allotted and issued:
-
approximately 5.35% of which, representing 29,672,221 Awarded Shares, are to be allotted and issued to Connected Grantees, comprising Dr. Lou, Ms. Su and three other directors/ supervisors of the Company's subsidiaries including Sunshine Guojian; and
-
approximately 2.65% of which, representing 14,695,000 Awarded Shares, are to be allotted and issued to Non-connected Grantees, comprising independent employees of the Group.
The details of the Awarded Shares to be allotted and issued under the Grant are as follows:
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
Awarded
|
percentage out of
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
the enlarged
|
|
|
|
|
|
share capital of
|
|
|
|
|
Sunshine Guojian
|
Connected Grantees
|
29,672,221
|
5.35%
|
|
- Dr. Lou
|
25,160,657
|
4.54%
|
|
- Ms. Su
|
200,000
|
0.03%
|
- three other directors/supervisors of the Company's subsidiaries
|
4,311,564
|
0.78%
|
|
including Sunshine Guojian
|
(in aggregate)
|
|
(in aggregate)
|
Non-connected Grantees (i.e. 53 independent employees of the Group)
|
14,695,000
|
2.65%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
44,367,221
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After the Grant, the Company's equity interest in Sunshine Guojian will reduce from 96.22% to 88.52% in Sunshine Guojian, and Sunshine Guojian will remain as a subsidiary of the Company.
Awarded Shares
The Awarded Shares will be allotted and issued for the purpose of the ESOP in accordance with the ESOP Agreements. The Awarded Shares, when issued and fully paid, will rank pari passu among themselves and with the Guojian Shares in issue, with the right to receive all dividends and other distributions accrued, declared, made or paid after the date of allotment and in respect of the financial period after the date of allotment only.
THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT AND THE ESOP AGREEMENTS
For purposes of granting and allotting the Awarded Shares to the Selected Participants under the ESOP and the Grant, Sunshine Guojian has entered into (i) the Subscription Agreement with its Existing Shareholders, Achieve Well and the Fund (both as new shareholders); and (ii) the ESOP Agreements with the Selected Participants.
The Subscription Agreement
Under the Subscription Agreement, the parties have agreed, among other things, that, (i) Achieve Well, a company wholly-owned by Dr. Lou, shall subscribe for 25,160,657 Guojian Shares (representing approximately 4.54% of the enlarged total issued share capital of Sunshine Guojian); and (ii) the Fund will subscribe for 19,206,564 Guojian Shares (representing approximately 3.46% of the enlarged total issued share capital of Sunshine Guojian), in cash. The aforementioned Guojian Shares to be subscribed by Achieve Well and the Fund, respectively, are the Awarded Shares which will be allotted and issued to the Selected Participants for the purpose of the ESOP.
The ESOP Agreements
Under the ESOP Agreements, the Awarded Shares, once allotted and issued, will be held by (i) Achieve Well, a company wholly-owned by Dr. Lou and will subscribe for the relevant Awarded Shares directly; and (ii) the Fund for the ultimate benefit of the other Eligible Participants who are connected persons of the Group (such as directors of the Group other than Dr. Lou), and the other Eligible Participants who are independent from the Group and its connected persons (such as independent employees of Sunshine Guojian) (the "Other Selected Participants").
Dr. Lou ESOP Agreement
On 30 June 2019, in connection with the Awarded Shares to be granted and allotted to Dr. Lou, Achieve Well entered into Dr. Lou ESOP Agreement, pursuant to which Achieve Well agreed to subscribe for 25,160,657 Awarded Shares (representing approximately 4.54% of the enlarged issued share capital of Sunshine Guojian) at a subscription price of RMB1.00 (being the par value of the Guojian Shares) for each Awarded Share to be granted and allotted by Sunshine Guojian to Dr. Lou in accordance with the ESOP.
