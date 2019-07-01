3SBio : ADOPTION OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN AND GRANT OF AWARDED SHARES BY A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

Pursuant to the shareholders' resolutions of Sunshine Guojian on 19 June 2019 and the Board's resolutions on 20 June 2019, it was resolved that out of the 8% of the enlarged share capital of Sunshine Guojian that are to be allotted and issued:

approximately 5.35% of which, representing 29,672,221 Awarded Shares, are to be allotted and issued to Connected Grantees, comprising Dr. Lou, Ms. Su and three other directors/ supervisors of the Company's subsidiaries including Sunshine Guojian; and approximately 2.65% of which, representing 14,695,000 Awarded Shares, are to be allotted and issued to Non-connected Grantees, comprising independent employees of the Group.

After the Grant, the Company's equity interest in Sunshine Guojian will reduce from 96.22% to 88.52% in Sunshine Guojian, and Sunshine Guojian will remain as a subsidiary of the Company.

The Awarded Shares, when issued and fully paid, will rank pari passu among themselves and with the Guojian Shares in issue, with the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of allotment and in respect of the financial period after the date of allotment only.

The Subscription Agreement and the ESOP Agreements

For purposes of granting and allotting the Awarded Shares to the Selected Participants under the ESOP and the Grant, Sunshine Guojian has entered into (i) the Subscription Agreement with its existing shareholders, Achieve Well and the Fund (both as new shareholders); and (ii) the ESOP Agreements with the Selected Participants.

The Subscription Agreement

Under the Subscription Agreement, the parties have agreed, among other things, that (i) Achieve Well, which is wholly-owned by Dr. Lou, shall subscribe for 25,160,657 Guojian Shares (representing approximately 4.54% of the enlarged total issued share capital of Sunshine Guojian); and (ii) the Fund will subscribe for 19,206,564 Guojian Shares (representing approximately 3.46% of the enlarged total issued share capital of Sunshine Guojian), in cash. The aforementioned Guojian Shares to be subscribed by Achieve Well and the Fund, respectively, are the Awarded Shares which will be allotted and issued to the Selected Participants for the purpose of the ESOP.

Dr. Lou ESOP Agreement

On 30 June 2019, in connection with the Awarded Shares to be granted and allotted to Dr. Lou, Achieve Well entered into the Dr. Lou ESOP Agreement, pursuant to which Achieve Well agreed to subscribe for 25,160,657 Awarded Shares (representing approximately 4.54% of the enlarged issued share capital of Sunshine Guojian) at a subscription price of RMB1.00 for each Awarded Share to be granted and allotted by Sunshine Guojian to Dr. Lou in accordance with the ESOP.