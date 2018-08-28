3Shape : to Discuss Filing of Lawsuit against Align Technology for Alleged Abuse of Monopoly Power

3Shape, a leading innovator and manufacturer of 3D digital scanners and
CAD/CAM software solutions for dental practices and labs, will discuss
its filing of a federal lawsuit against Align Technology for allegedly
acting illegally to block competition in the marketplace for scanners
used for orthodontic treatment, including clear aligners.
WHAT: Media conference call
WHO:
-
Lars Christian Lund, 3Shape’s Vice President Corporate Business
Development and Marketing
-
Wendelynne Newton, counsel for 3Shape
WHEN: 11 a.m. EST, Tuesday, Aug. 28
WHERE: Media can access the conference call by dialing (888)
392-4560 or (317) 942-7008. The conference code is 4849652.
For inquiries or a copy of the lawsuit, please contact Susan Thurston
at susan.thurston@hkstrategies.com
or call (813) 775-6229.
