3Shape : to Discuss Filing of Lawsuit against Align Technology for Alleged Abuse of Monopoly Power

08/28/2018 | 02:41pm CEST

3Shape, a leading innovator and manufacturer of 3D digital scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions for dental practices and labs, will discuss its filing of a federal lawsuit against Align Technology for allegedly acting illegally to block competition in the marketplace for scanners used for orthodontic treatment, including clear aligners.

WHAT: Media conference call

WHO:

  • Lars Christian Lund, 3Shape’s Vice President Corporate Business Development and Marketing
  • Wendelynne Newton, counsel for 3Shape

WHEN: 11 a.m. EST, Tuesday, Aug. 28

WHERE: Media can access the conference call by dialing (888) 392-4560 or (317) 942-7008. The conference code is 4849652.

For inquiries or a copy of the lawsuit, please contact Susan Thurston at susan.thurston@hkstrategies.com or call (813) 775-6229.


© Business Wire 2018
